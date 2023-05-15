Datainsamlare Klippan

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Klippan
2023-05-15


We are looking for a person to visit several places in the city, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 15 min of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car

The job can be done by bike as well.
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-14
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Landskrona".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
264 36  KLIPPAN

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
7777872

