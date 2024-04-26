Datainsamlare Hässleholm

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Hässleholm
2024-04-26


International data analytics company is looking for a person to visit several outside places in the city .The job consists of collecting simple data within certain time frame and upload them to our system using mobile application. This is short-term work opportunity for 1 month time with possibility of regular basis part-time job in the future.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday , any time between 13:00 and 16:00. The job itself won't take more than 10-15 minutes of your time.
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-26
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Hässleholm".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
281 23  HÄSSLEHOLM

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
8643144

