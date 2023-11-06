Datainsamlare Falun
2023-11-06
International company is looking for a person to visit several places in Falun, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 15:30. The job itself won't take more than 20 min of your time .
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car
The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed! Please mention it when applying Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Informed Sources (Sverige) AB
(org.nr 556837-8813)
791 30 FALUN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
