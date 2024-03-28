Datainsamlare Borås

Informed Sources (sverige) AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Borås
2024-03-28


International company is looking for a person to visit several places in Borås, collect simple outside data and upload them to our system using mobile application.
The job should be done every day, from Monday to Friday (except for public holidays), any time between 13:00 and 16:00 and Saturdays from 11:00 till 14:00. The job itself won't take more than 40 min of your time (20 min on Saturdays)
Requirements:
smartphone
driving license
access to a car

The nature of the job makes it great for a student or someone already working part-time and looking for an additional source of income. Self-employed are welcomed! Please mention it when applying

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-27
E-post: arbeta@informedsources.se

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Borås".

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Informed Sources (Sverige) AB (org.nr 556837-8813), http://www.informedsources.com
504 56  BORÅS

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Informed Sources Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
8576431

