Databricks Architect
Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-09-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim i Stockholm
About LTIMindtree
LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 750 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world.
Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale.
We are looking for a Databricks Architect to join us with below expertise:
Key Competences:
13-18 year of overall experience in Data & Analytics projects
3-5 years of relevant experience in Databricks with In-depth understanding of the architecture, features, and capabilities.
Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and their integration with Databricks
Experience with various data modelling techniques, ETL processes (BATCH, replication, API based ingestion) and reporting is a plus.
Relevant certifications in Databricks or related technologies are a plus.
Your Responsibilities:
Work closely with the sales team to understand client requirements, pain points, and business goals.
Collaborate with technical experts to design end-to-end Databricks solutions tailored to client needs.
Create and deliver consultative presentations, demonstrations, and proof-of-concepts to showcase the value of Databricks solutions.
Develop comprehensive solution proposals, including technical architecture, implementation strategy, and estimated timelines.
Engage with clients in workshops, meetings, and discussions to gather requirements and provide consultative guidance.
Articulate the technical and business benefits of Databricks solutions to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure alignment between proposed solutions and technical feasibility.
Stay up to date with the latest Databricks features and industry trends to enhance solution offerings.
Assist in responding to RFPs and RFIs with accurate and relevant technical information.
Strong presentation and communication skills, with the ability to convey complex technical concepts in a clear and understandable manner.
Willingness to travel for client meetings and presentations as needed."
What You Can Expect
Become part of one of the fastest growing IT-services companies in the world
Organization driven by team spirit and technology.
Entrepreneurial culture where you can influence and grow.
Competitive Salary as per Market Standards.
Work life balance
Market benefits Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01
E-post: marcus.kling@lntinfotech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim
(org.nr 516404-0668)
Färögatan 33 (visa karta
)
164 51 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ltimindtree Sverige Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim Jobbnummer
8080505