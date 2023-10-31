Database Specialist
Verisure Sverige AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-10-31
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Verisure Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Verisure Innovation in Malmö is seeking a Database Specialist that will help serve great IT Services to our company.
The role
A specialist role where you both participate in and contribute to projects concerning our core systems.
A role that is key to serve the company with good IT services and maintaining our common IT-platform. Our eco network of challenges involves working with internally developed services, 3rd party products as well as microservices and databases.
We will trust your expertise to find room for database improvements and will then give you the tools to plan and deploy these improvements. You will be working with database tuning, installation, configuration and maintenance.
In our team, you will get the possibility to make a positive difference for our customers.
Our teams operate with integrity and respect for one another fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit. We are building a high-performance organization through investing in our people, we offer a great opportunity to personal development with an environment characterized by humbleness and knowledge sharing and to enhance the on the job training we have a training budget to ensure personal growth.
Who are you?
We are looking for a passionate database specialist who works in a systematic, methodical, and orderly way. A person who easily identifies your own development needs and makes use of opportunities.
To succeed in this role, you need to have the ability to work productively in a fast-paced environment. You also need to be a true team player who supports others in our team, share information when needed and help to build team spirit.
We believe you have several years of relevant experience, and you are skilled in:
* Database Administration of Sybase, MSSQL, Oracle or equivalent database
* Linux and Open Source, and able to do advanced troubleshooting and root cause analysis in large scale environments
Overall, we assume you have an in-depth knowledge of managing an enterprise database infrastructure.
We are an international company with offices and colleagues in multiple countries. To ensure efficiency and clear communication we need all employees to be fluent in English.
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced an exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business' next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
Are you interested in becoming part of Verisure? Apply today!
We are excited to hear from you! Send your application today. If you have questions regarding this position reach out to our Global TA Specialist, Lucas Stenberg at lucas.stenberg@verisure.com
Interested in learning more about us? Get inspired by our colleagues talking about how it feels to be part of our exciting journey by clicking here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjDxUndJf98 Ersättning
SALARY Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "r2023030889". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Verisure Sverige AB
(org.nr 556153-2176) Arbetsplats
Verisure Innovation AB Jobbnummer
8230018