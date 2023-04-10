Database Engineer
2023-04-10
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Täby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Database Engineer with problem solving skills, to join a our team.
Background / business context
With regulatory requirements we need to secure the core IP network control systems. We need to transform and move legacy functionality and services today partly owned by business unit in foreign country within border and secure automony of service delivery within Sweden. In order to comply we are now establishing a new general network platform and management system fully operated by Telenor Sweden.
Activities to be performed
Development of new data layers, compensate and transformation of legacy processes for our IP core on a new more modern environment. A concrete example where we need to bridge need and developer expectations is regarding service to scale and operate relational SQL databases like mysql, postresql and mariadb. Data in this case refere to schemas and parameters where our developers need to have adjust for needs, but also expect high availability, scalability and operation.
Competence requirements
Required: Good understanding and experience with database replication and OLTP.
• General Loadbalancing and HA concepts
• General Networking Knowledge: F5, Cisco ACI
• Linux, VMware and storage concepts
• RDBMS like MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL
• Cluster tech like Galera or Vitess
• Containers and kubernetes
• Messaging like NATS, rabbitMQ, Kafka
• CI/CD: gitlab, argo
• Raft or paxos consensus concepts
Preferred:
Exerpience with automation, stream processing and cloud environments.
