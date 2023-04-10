Database Engineer

W.IT.G Consulting AB / Datajobb / Solna
2023-04-10


Visa alla datajobb i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Täby, Södertälje eller i hela Sverige

We are now looking for a Database Engineer with problem solving skills, to join a our team.

Background / business context

With regulatory requirements we need to secure the core IP network control systems. We need to transform and move legacy functionality and services today partly owned by business unit in foreign country within border and secure automony of service delivery within Sweden. In order to comply we are now establishing a new general network platform and management system fully operated by Telenor Sweden.

Activities to be performed
Development of new data layers, compensate and transformation of legacy processes for our IP core on a new more modern environment. A concrete example where we need to bridge need and developer expectations is regarding service to scale and operate relational SQL databases like mysql, postresql and mariadb. Data in this case refere to schemas and parameters where our developers need to have adjust for needs, but also expect high availability, scalability and operation.

Competence requirements

Required: Good understanding and experience with database replication and OLTP.

• General Loadbalancing and HA concepts

• General Networking Knowledge: F5, Cisco ACI

• Linux, VMware and storage concepts

• RDBMS like MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL

• Cluster tech like Galera or Vitess

• Containers and kubernetes

• Messaging like NATS, rabbitMQ, Kafka

• CI/CD: gitlab, argo

• Raft or paxos consensus concepts

Preferred:

Exerpience with automation, stream processing and cloud environments.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
W.IT.G Consulting AB (org.nr 559226-3726), http://www.weITglobal.com

Arbetsplats
weITglobal

Kontakt
Kunal
kunal.pal@weitglobal.com

Jobbnummer
7639889

Prenumerera på jobb från W.IT.G Consulting AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos W.IT.G Consulting AB: