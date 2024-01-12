Database Designer and Administrator
2024-01-12
Join our client 's Group IT department as a Database Designer and Administrator! This pivotal role involves leading the Platform DevOps team in the dynamic fields of machine learning and AI capabilities.
About our client:
Our client is Sweden 's leading aerospace and defense company, where innovation meets excellence. They have been at the forefront of pioneering technologies for over eight decades. Empowered by their 20,000 talented individuals, they constantly push the boundaries of technology to create a safer, sustainable, and equitable world. With a focus on meeting evolving needs, they stand as a symbol of innovation and integrity to enhance global security.
Key Responsibilities:
Drive innovation in Data and Analytics Capabilities.
Collaborate on integrating cutting-edge technologies: Apache Spark, Delta Lake, Delta Sharing, Python, and/or Scala.
Ensure compliance with secrecy standards.
Skills Required:
Proficiency in MACHINE LEARNING.
Experience with Apache Spark, Delta Lake, Delta Sharing, Python, and/or Scala.
Excellent communication and English skills - verbal and written.
Why Join Us?
Be a leader in Platform DevOps for ML and AI.
Contribute to the growth of Data and Analytics Capabilities.
Sounds interesting?
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoing, and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
