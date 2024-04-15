Data Warehouse-utvecklare sökes
2024-04-15
Bulbul AB is a software company and consultancy specializing in system development. Our consultants combine expertise, experience, and a willingness to learn, to provide specialized services.
This is a full-time hybrid role as a Data Warehouse Engineer at Bulbul AB, located in Stockholm but offers flexibility for remote work a few days a week, depending on the client.
Qualifications
Data Warehousing and databases
Knowledge of SQL and database querying
Experience with data integration and transformation
Experience from objective oriented programming
Problem-solving and troubleshooting abilities
A willingness to both learn, and teach others
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-29
E-post: marit.ronnols@bulbul.se Arbetsgivarens referens
