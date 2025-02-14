Data Warehouse Engineer
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2900 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our journey?
At Etraveli Group we use a lot of data for decision making processes, analysis and machine learning. Users of data can be found in different departments of the organization, like Finance, Business Intelligence, Data Science, Customer Services but even IT Development and Operations. Data is important to us and that is why we are now establishing a new data warehouse solution in order to improve our abilities and performance. Therefore, in alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are looking for experienced engineers to become part of our newly-constituted team in Gothenburg.
Who You Are
With the right skill set and motivation you will be setting up, maintaining and evolving our data warehouse solution as well as participating in driving a large portion of our future data engineering.
In this primarily technical role, there will be close interaction with database administrators and operations' engineers, but there will also be collaboration with stakeholders from other parts of our organization (e.g data analysts, business intelligence teams and business stakeholders). The data sources we use are located both in cloud environments as well as on-prem, therefore we are aiming for an essentially hybrid solution. As a new solution that it is and decisions upon implementation will be taken along the way, this is a rare opportunity for someone who wants to participate in shaping a data warehouse solution from the bottom up. Working with us means you'll have access to a team of highly competent professionals and ample resources to foster your personal and professional growth. We face the challenges of the day working for a company that goes the extra mile to ensure that we have fun at, and outside, the office.
Requirements
To thrive and succeed in this role we believe that you have/are:
A strong interest in setting up, maintain and evolve a data warehouse solution
Ability to analyze and take on tasks, both individually and together with others
Ability to design and implement tasks from scratch, individually gathering the necessary information where needed
Previous knowledge and experience in working with data warehousing technologies and methods
Previous knowledge and experience in working with data warehousing technologies and methods including information modeling
Previous experience working with data processing and distributed query engines, like Spark, Dremio/Trino
Previous experience working as a data engineer, with different ETL and CDC tools
Previous experience working with multiple scripting languages, like Bash, Python, SQL, etc
It is also desirable that your skills match one or more of the following:
Previous experience to ensure high-performance data processing with techniques like indexing, partitioning, and caching
Previous experience working with data integrations
Previous experience working with data modelling for efficient query performance and quality
Previous experience working as a database administrator
Comfortable working with Linux, Docker, and preferably also Kubernetes
Benefits
At Etraveli Technology, you will be part of a group of +200 people, all with different cutting-edge skills and personalities. We believe that it is precisely the differences that make us a good team because we share the same ambition - we strive for the same goals, are passionate about what we do and work hard.
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business.
But not just that.
Brand New Office in the City, located in the heart of Gothenburg at Merkurhuset, close to public transport and great lunch spots
Inclusive Culture Celebrating Diversity; a vibrant team representing 33+ nationalities and cultures as well as regular cultural events and celebrations to share traditions from around the world
Afterworks & social gatherings to unwind, socialize, and strengthen team bonds
Breakfast at the Office every morning to start the day right
Conferences, Workshops and other opportunities for personal and professional growth
Wellness Benefit; annual healthcare allowance for gym memberships, massages, or other wellness activities, as per Swedish Tax Agency guidelines.
Comprehensive Pension and Health Insurance; full coverage through partners, ensuring quick assistance in case of illness or injury.
Hackathons and Dev Weeks
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
Welcome to Etraveli Group.
