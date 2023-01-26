Data Warehouse Developer Wanted at ICA Banken
2023-01-26
Are you an experienced ETL Engineer looking for a new challenge? ICA Banken is seeking a skilled Data Warehouse Developer to join our team and work on our MS SQL-based Data Warehouse and ETL solutions. As a member of our Data Management team, you will work alongside 10 senior experts in projects and proactive maintenance to provide data-driven insights to business stakeholders and end-users.
ETL Engineering in a Transforming Platform
In this role, you will play a vital role in the entire process for design, development, and operations of a traditional Data Warehouse system. You will focus on ETL data flows, but also align data needs with staff working with reporting, visualization and analysis. You will additionally contribute to ICA Banken's new transformation initiative for implementing modern capabilities for advanced analytics on a cloud platform.
Key Responsibilities include:
Identify and analyze source data to meet business requirements
Design and develop Data Warehouse data models and structures
Design and develop ETL procedures and architectures
SQL programming of system components
Perform incident and error handling for the Data Warehouse system in production
We are looking for you
We believe you have solid experience in data warehousing and willing to excel in a Data warehouse developer position. You have an engineering background or similar with SQL experience. Both Swedish and English skills are preferred. This role can be located at ICA Bankens HQ in Borås or at the office in Solna.
Any kind of questions about the position contact hiring manager Johan Karlsson, Manager Data Analytics +4610 422 02 28, questions about the selection process or terms & conditions at ICA please contact recruiter Markus Koppari, +4672 220 28 31 or Markus Öhman +4676 695 62 04. Apply as soon as possible, but no later than. 2023-02-19.
About ICA Banken
We are an everyday bank that lasts longer. We create personal, simple and affordable services for the ICA customer. Every day. Our business concept is to make everyday life a little easier for ICA's customers through financial services, as well as increase customers' loyalty to ICA and reduce the ICA stores' and ICA AB's transaction costs for foreign banks and credit cards.
During this recruitment process we will use online tools for your safety for interviews and getting to know your skills. We also apply drug testing and control of credit information before all new hires.
