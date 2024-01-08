Data Transformation Manager to Group Lending
Are you passionate about data?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Organise and drive complex initiatives across teams in order to build data management capabilities in Group Lending
• Identify opportunities to optimize the lending process through the use of data-driven insights
• Collaborate to define key performance indicators related to lending performance, that will steer prioritisations of investments and business case follow-up
• Operationalise foundational aspects of data management for instance data ownership, drive data quality initiatives, etc
• Supported by skilled data analysts you will dive deep into the most valuable data asset in Swedbank - our Lending data.
• Collaborate across the bank, for instance with Lending data consumers and with central architecture and data governance units
What is needed in this role:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a related field, e.g. engineering or business
• Demonstrated experience from driving complex transformation initiatives
• Skills in presentation, communication and managing senior stakeholders, PowerPoint and Excel will be everyday tools. Consulting background is a plus.
• Data management experience is meriting, for instance data analysis, data modelling, data architecture, data quality, data governance
• A great will to succeed coupled with grit and perseverance is needed to drive change in large and complex organisations
• Strong verbal and written Swedish and English
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be part of building up a new function from scratch, get access to the great team spirit in Group Lending and lots of growth and learning in the area of data management is guaranteed." David Huselius, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 28.01.2024.
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Contacts
Recruiting manager: : David Huselius, +46761464194
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson, +46858594437
Finansförbundet: Maria Johansson, +46858595114
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
