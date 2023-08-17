Data Transformation Lead to Electrolux!
We are now seeking a highly skilled and motivated Data Migration Specialist to join Electrolux team and play a pivotal role in overseeing the successful execution of data migration projects.
In the role as Data Transformation Lead, you will be responsible for facilitating the development of migration strategies, coordinating the planning and execution of data migration activities, and ensuring seamless transformation of data in alignment with project goals and timelines.
Work tasks
• Facilitate formulation of clear and aligned overall project Migration Scope, Objectives, Strategy & Plan
• Optimize & coordinate planning and execution of data migration activities within all CXA Product Lines cross Business Areas / Regions, leveraging defined roles for migration
• Ensure data transformation plans are in line with solution being deployed in PLM-system Teamcenter & implementation plans per Phase
• Secure data transformation needs and plans per CXA Product Line are met & managed in relevant way
• Project Core Team member, reporting to Project Manager
• Facilitator between Electrolux Org. (mainly R&D), internal PLM team and GEC (Global Engineering Center providing engineering services through Indian supplier HCL in Bangalore) in the data transformation and migration activities
• Identify and manage risks and opportunities in data transformation planning and execution
• Contribute to, and/or drive assessments/analysis relating to project overall, as needed
• You who are fluent in English - since it's used daily
• You who has at least 2 years of experience of Project management
• You who has experience from creating relevant approach for and coordinate migration/transformation of complex data with various quality
• You who has experience from planning and tracking multiple workstreams with data owners in organization
It is meritorious if you have
• An Engineering background
• Previous experience orchestrating large and complex migrations of R&D data (multiple data types & sources incl CAD/CATIA)
As a person, you work pro-active with a strong drive. You are collaborative, with excellent written and oral communication skills to facilitate communication cross-functionally on various levels within the organization. We also look for strong analytical and planning skills as well as outstanding organizational skills.
