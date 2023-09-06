Data Transformation Lead
Swedbank AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2023-09-06
Are you passionate about driving change and want to be a part of Swedbank's data transformation agenda, then we might have the right opportunity for you.
Swedbank is embarking on a major transformation in the data area with a clear aim to become an even more data driven organization and be a leader in data, analytics and AI over the coming years. We now need to strengthen our team with a Data Transformation Lead to run important initiatives in this critical transformation. Areas include, among other, organization, AI strategy, governance, architecture, and culture.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Be the leader responsible for executing on a defined target state
• Serve as the "transformation engine" which with its structure and capacity will ensure that Swedbank is able to drive and execute on all strategic and tactical initiatives needed in order to reach our target state
• Manages change within the area through different workstreams and initiatives
• Work closely with other stakeholders in the bank in our transformation journey
• Drive key initiatives prioritized by the Data Transformation Office (DTO)
• Set and ensure alignment towards the overall data target state, vision and roadmap, including directing workstreams, initiative scoping and plans and handling escalations
• Manage interventions and sub-initiatives. This involves evaluating project plans, prioritizing projects, and allocating resources effectively to ensure successful execution
• Monitor progress, track adoption rates, and identify areas for improvement. Provide regular reports and updates to stakeholders on the status and outcomes of transformation efforts
• Participate in daily and weekly transformation meetings that will monitor the evolution of interventions and sub-initiatives
• Deliver objectives and outcomes at workstream level, managing milestones, risks, issues, and dependencies
• Contribute with project management, establish, and facilitate relevant meeting fora as well as reporting
• Stakeholder alignment cross-organisation and managing communication on relevant streams in the data transformation
What is needed in this role:
• Relevant academic degree, preferably within economics/business management or engineering
• +10 years work experience, incl. work experience leading transformations and/or larger programs
• Strong leaderships skills and managing boundaries
• Strong communication skills and experience from stakeholder management
• Excellent organization and planning skills
• Fluent in Swedish and English
• Growth mindset
• Experience from data, infrastructure, analytics, etc. meritorious
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
contribute to one of the most important transformations in the Nordic financial industry over the coming years. Be part of an environment with quick progress and a lot of passion and fun. Together, we will drive this transformation and prepare Swedbank for the digital future!" Mats Hovmöller, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 24.09.2023.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Mats Hovmöller, mats.hovmoller@swedbank.se
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Mats Hovmöller mats.hovmoller@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8090416