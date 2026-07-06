Data Strategy & Engieering
Atharva AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atharva AB i Stockholm
Role Overview
We are seeking a visionary and technically proficient IT Strategy and Data Engineer to bridge the gap between our business objectives and our technical data capabilities. You will design, build, and optimize robust data pipelines and architectures, while concurrently architecting long-term IT and data strategies that drive company growth.
Key Responsibilities
Data Engineering & Architecture
Pipeline Development: Design, construct, and maintain scalable data pipelines and API integrations for complex, high-volume datasets.
ETL/ELT Workflows: Build and manage data warehousing solutions using automated Extract, Transform, Load (ETL) frameworks.
Data Governance & Quality: Implement data quality assurance frameworks and enforce data security and privacy compliance standards.
Database Management: Optimize database performance (e.g., query optimization, indexing, partitioning) to ensure efficient data availability. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]
IT & Data Strategy
Strategic Planning: Collaborate with executive leadership and cross-functional teams to shape the long-term data platform and enterprise architecture roadmap. [1]
Vendor & Tool Evaluation: Research, evaluate, and recommend open-source technologies, third-party vendor tools, and cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, GCP, Azure). [1, 2]
Business Alignment: Translate high-level business requirements into technical solutions and establish metrics to measure the strategic impact of new data solutions. [1, 2]
Cross-Functional Leadership: Partner with Data Analysts and Data Scientists to design data models that empower business intelligence (BI) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: contact@atharva.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atharva AB
(org.nr 559328-8797)
Stadshagsplan 10 Lgh 1001 (visa karta
)
112 50 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9994580