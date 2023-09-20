Data Strategist
2023-09-20
Are you a strategic thinker passionate about turning data into actionable insights? Do you thrive on assisting businesses to harness the potential of their data to make informed decisions? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you! We're seeking a dynamic and experienced Data Strategy Consultant to join our team.
Role Overview:
As a Data Strategy Consultant, you are the crucial link between business objectives and data-driven initiatives. Your role involves translating management's aspirations into tangible data and AI-driven projects. You'll collaborate with clients to gather their business requirements, pinpoint the data required for engineering effective models and guide organisations in adopting a data-driven approach.
Responsibilities:
• Collaborate closely with clients to understand their business objectives and data-related challenges.
• Develop comprehensive data strategies aligned with client goals and industry best practices.
• Conduct thorough assessments of existing data infrastructure, processes, and tools to identify areas for enhancement.
• Work alongside technical teams to design and implement data solutions, ensuring scalability, accuracy, and security.
• Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and metrics to gauge the success of data strategies.
• Guide data governance, data quality, and data lifecycle management.
• Create compelling presentations and reports to communicate data strategies and recommendations to technical and non-technical stakeholders.
• Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies to improve data strategy offerings continually.
Requirements:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field such as Data Science, Business Analytics, or Information Management.
• Proven experience (10+ years) in developing and executing data strategies, preferably in a consulting or advisory role.
• Strong understanding of data management, governance, strategy, and architecture.
• Excellent communication skills with the ability to communicate complex technical concepts effectively.
• Strong problem-solving skills and a strategic mindset.
• Experience working with cloud platforms and modern data technologies is advantageous.
• Comfortable discussing organisational, operational and strategic changes with executive-level stakeholders.
Why Join Us:
• Opportunity to collaborate with leading clients across diverse industries and make a substantial impact.
• Collaborative and innovative work environment that values your insights and expertise.
• Professional development opportunities to enhance your skills and career growth.
If you're enthusiastic about shaping the future of data strategies and aiding businesses in unlocking the potential of their data to become data-driven entities, we eagerly await your application! Please apply with your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and explaining why you're the ideal fit for this role. Join us on our journey to transform businesses through data-driven insights. Ersättning
