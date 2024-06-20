Data Stewards - Stockholm
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-06-20Arbetsuppgifter
We are looking for experienced Data Stewards who can work as a consultant for our client in the banking sector. Our customer is implementing a new data governance framework centered around data domains. Lending has initiated the implementation and requires personnel to fill roles as data stewards within the data domain. The main emphasis will be on IRB data.
Some of the primary tasks for the data stewards will involve:
• Contributing to establishing important business definitions and recording them in an information catalog
• Specifying, recognizing, and documenting the lineage of crucial attributes
• Establishing data quality rules and controls (such as SQL code) for important attributes and documenting them
• Participating in the data domain team
Requirements
We are looking for someone with experience as a Data Steward. It is meritorious if you have experience from the banking sector.
Do not hesitate to submit your application today!
Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: 2024-08-15
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "928". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8762554