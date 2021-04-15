Data Specialist - Analytics and Data Platforms - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB - Datajobb i Stockholm
Data Specialist - Analytics and Data Platforms
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2021-04-15
Company Description
Are you a creative Data Specialist passionate about solving problems, building new stuff and always have something new to learn? We are looking for data specialist to join our new Analytics and Data Platforms product area.
We are on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviours are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, Business Tech delivers technological solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
The best ideas evolve when great minds with different perspectives get together. We're all on the same team in a global environment and we learn from each other. There are endless opportunities to grow - your development is all up to you!
We are proud to foster a workplace free from discrimination. We strongly believe that diversity of experience, perspectives, and background will lead to a better environment for our employees and a better product for our users. H&M Group - Business Tech.
Job Description
We love design, and we love technology! Our diversity makes us strong and creates an inclusive and welcoming workplace where everyone's individuality is highly valued. We are looking for Data Specialist who want to work in a modern organization, where agility, automation and cloud are non-negotiables.
Our product area is called Analytics and Data Platforms, and our teams are responsible for all data processing, reporting and advanced analytics capabilities across the whole value chain. This means tons of data and illimited learning opportunities. We welcome applications from varied backgrounds in data and analytics.
About the position
As a Data Specialist you will join the product area and according to your interests, experience and competencies, will work with one of our product teams. You and your team leverage modern software engineering principles and cloud services to build robust data solutions for our entire value-chain, in production, logistics, sales, marketing and others. We hope you appreciate working in autonomous teams, have a hands-on attitude and believe that no challenge is too big if we have the right support and tools in place.
We appreciate a multitude of technical backgrounds but we believe you enjoy working here if you're passionate about data. It's all about the data! Backend data, extraction, transformation, models, architecture and governance. Figuring things out, solving problems. Building new solutions from ground up. These are all things that really give you extra energy at work and perhaps things that you believe are the best part of a job.
We are looking for you who
Participate in the analysis and understanding of business requirements and assure that the solution meets both business and IT requirements, as well as translating business requirements into technical solutions
Responsible for designing ETL solution
Responsible for designing and set up of integrations to a full data warehouse solution
You will be part of a development team and interacting with several surrounding stakeholders, within both business and IT
Support the development team in implementation
Responsible for both short term and long-term solution of the platform and to support migration from On prem to Cloud
Take part in the development of architectural guidelines and standards together
Qualifications
We believe you have:
Experience in Azure Data Warehouse
Several years' experience of development of data warehouses and designing Business Intelligence solutions, preferably in the Microsoft-suite or Data Warehouse appliances
Good knowledge on SQL/procedures
The ability to understand and work on both strategic and detailed level
The ability to interact with multiple stakeholders
Excellent communication skills in English and communication skills in Swedish
Power BI, Tableau is a plus
Tools used: Informatica, Netezza, Python, Azure Data factory ,Databricks, Airflow, Synapse Analytics,
Additional Information
Do you think we are a match? We hope so!
Apply with CV and cover letter as soon as possible but at the latest 5th of May 2021. If you have any questions about the role, please contact Christopher.benita@hm.com. We love code! If you have contributed to Github project(s), we are more than happy to take a look!
This position is placed in Stockholm, Sweden.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-15
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-15
Adress
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
Liljeholmsstranden 5
11743 STOCKHOLM
Jobbnummer
5694894
