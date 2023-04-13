Data Services Manager
Join the planet's most important fight
Normative is now looking for a Data Services Manager
Normative is accelerating the transition to a net zero world. We provide science-based carbon accounting software and tailored advice from net zero experts, enabling companies to reduce their carbon footprints.
Reducing emissions begins with understanding where they come from. Our Data Services team ensures that Normative's emissions accounting engine is supplied with the most accurate, comprehensive data available so it can generate the most accurate and comprehensive insights - and lead to the highest-impact emissions reductions.
As a Data Services Manager you will lead this team composed of sustainability data analysts. This team is responsible for securing high quality carbon emission calculations in line with the GreenHouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) for our customers. As the experts in their domain, they play a key role in the organization spreading knowledge about our customers, helping define product requirements, and collaborating directly with our team of engineers developing the product.
What you will do at Normative to aid the transition towards net zero emissions:
• Lead and manage a team of sustainability data analysts securing the delivery of accurate carbon emission calculations for our customers.
• Monitor team performance, set clear goals and expectations, and provide ongoing coaching and mentoring to support the professional growth of team members.
• Develop, implement, and optimize repeatable processes and structures for the data analysis team, ensuring the efficient delivery of accurate results.
• Collaborate closely with product, engineering, and other teams in the organization to spread knowledge, incorporate relevant feedback, and improve the overall product offering.
• Synthesize feedback to identify opportunities for improvement, automation, and drive data-driven decision-making.
• Maintain a thorough understanding of the sustainability field, staying up-to-date with industry trends and best practices, including the GHGP protocol.
Experience we're seeking:
• At least a couple of years of people management experience in high-paced environments
• Proven experience creating structure and optimizing repeatable processes in a data intensive environment.
• Excellent collaboration and communication skills, with a track record of working effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholder management
• Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to synthesize feedback and make data-driven decisions.
• Passion for sustainability and commitment to driving positive environmental change.
• It's beneficial to have knowledge of sustainability, carbon emissions, and the GHGP protocol.
Any company would say its employees are smart, capable, and fun to work with - and our employees certainly are! But we're also driven by an unshakable sense of purpose, an urgency to act, and the motivation to devote our talents and energy to fighting the planet's most important fight.
Location
We operate on a hybrid remote model with offices in Stockholm, London and Copenhagen.
For this role, we want you to be based in Stockholm and be able to come to the office a few times a week.
Recruitment process
