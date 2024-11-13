Data Scientist to Mobility
Blocket AB / Matematikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla matematikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blocket AB i Stockholm
, Bollnäs
eller i hela Sverige
About Mobility, We are part of Schibsted Marketplaces, home to leading platforms such as FINN.no in Norway, Bilbasen and DBA in Denmark, and Blocket in Sweden. In our Mobility area, our mission is simple yet ambitious: become the world's leading marketplace ecosystem for smart mobility choices. We strive to empower people to make informed decisions by delivering seamless, frictionless experiences that are effect-based and transactional. To succeed with this mission we have made a strategic choice to share more of our data through insight products.
About the Insight & Data Products Area
Our vision is to empower our organization, users, and customers to make data-driven decisions. We achieve this through two key teams:
Insight & Analytics: Delivering insights to product teams, as well as sales, finance, and strategy.
IAAP (Insight as a Product): Offering data as a platform, enabling external users, such as car buyers and sellers, with actionable insights to make smarter, data-driven decisions.
We are currently seeking a highly skilled Data Scientist to join our Insight & Analytics team within the Mobility vertical. This will be the first Data Scientist role dedicated to Mobility, complementing our existing team of business and product analysts. While this is a new position within the Mobility vertical, you'll have the opportunity to collaborate closely with the established Data Scientist teams in platform and other verticals, providing good opportunities for knowledge sharing and growth.
You will play a critical role in shaping the future of how vehicles are used, bought, and sold across the Nordics. The IAAP team has already deployed AI solutions in production, empowering customers to make smarter decisions. Moreover, several Product teams within Mobility are actively experimenting with AI-powered innovations. This is your chance to lead AI and machine learning advancements, refine predictive models-such as the widely-used valuation model within IAAP-and uncover new ways to leverage data to drive business growth across the organization.
Why join us?
Real-World Impact: Our brands attract around 90 million monthly visits and work closely with nearly 100% of car dealers in our key markets. As a Data Scientist, you'll have the unique opportunity to harness these vast datasets to unlock valuable business insights and drive significant outcomes.
Autonomy & Innovation: You will have the freedom to experiment with AI and machine learning models and explore new applications to improve our product offerings and user experiences.
Team Culture: We foster a collaborative, knowledge-sharing environment. You will collaborate with other data scientists, analysts, developers, and product managers, exchanging knowledge to build best-in-class solutions.
Your Mission as a Data Scientist
Leverage AI and machine learning techniques to extract meaningful insights from our extensive dataset.
Work closely with cross-functional teams to develop and refine predictive models, particularly in vehicle valuations.
Continuously identify and propose new ways to leverage both internal and third-party data to enhance our machine-learning models and solve key business challenges.
Deploy models in production, ensuring they are optimized, tested, and delivering results for the business.
What we're looking for
The ideal candidate has hands-on experience working with big data and machine learning and is motivated by turning data into actionable insights. You are proactive, results-oriented, and thrive in a collaborative environment where you can share and learn from others. You love solving complex problems and are comfortable with ambiguity, always looking for new ways to push the boundaries of what's possible with data.
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in a quantitative field (e.g., Computer Science, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Statistics) or equivalent experience.
Strong knowledge of machine learning and AI, with practical experience in applying these techniques to create scalable solutions.
Experience with machine learning frameworks and data processing tools like Scikit-learn, PyTorch, Tensorflow, Spark, and Pandas.
Familiarity with model deployment, performance tracking, and A/B testing.
Experience introducing and educating developers and product managers on machine learning.
Knowledge of Git, PostgreSQL, Kubernetes, GCP, Kafka, Python, Kotlin, Go, and Java is a plus but not required.
Personal Attributes
You are motivated by engaging in a variety of tasks, depending on the needs within Mobility
You should have a genuine interest in our products, end-user needs, and a strong understanding of business impact.
You display a high degree of effective, proactive communication, both verbally and in written form
You take responsibility for your work and reach out to support colleagues when needed
You are passionate about your area of work
You always consider what's best for the company when making technology decisions
You are a natural and effective problem solver. This requires a solution-oriented mindset, even in challenging situations
You are a team player and have a good culture fit with our team and company
GOT YOUR ATTENTION?
Apply as soon as possible to this role where you can share knowledge, learn, grow and make a difference. We value diversity and welcome applicants from all backgrounds. Inclusion means creating a fair workspace where each of us is respected, celebrated for who we are, and given equal opportunities to thrive. Check out more here about our commitment to Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blocket AB
(org.nr 556610-3429), https://schibsted.com/about/
Västra Järnvägsgatan 21 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9010316