Data Scientist to leading manufacturer in industrial technology
2024-03-28
THE POSITION:
Our clients Data Driven Services team needs reinforcement with a self-driven and skilled Data Scientist for further development of a Machine Learning feature deployed in a cloud-based Data Driven Services platform. The team of ~25 people consists of a Product Owners, Backend developers, Data Scientists, UX/frontend resources and Testers.
They work in an agile way and you will belong to one Agile team of Data Scientists and a ML Ops Engineer.
In this assignment, you will:
Collaborate in the development and refinement of production-level models, ensuring their reliability and scalability for tasks like predictions and anomaly detection. This involves actively contributing to the data labeling processes to guarantee that the models are trained on meticulously categorized and high-quality data.
Strengthening and maintaining their data science environment, which encompasses both operational models and the essential infrastructure required to support them effectively.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
Master in STEM
Deep learning data scientist or engineer >3 years of experience
Good coding skills in Python
Experience in running DeepLearning algorithms in production
Experience with Pytorch
Bonus/good to have:
Hands-on experience with Azure ML and Azure DevOps
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Our client are pioneers in industrial technology, driving innovation and shaping the future of manufacturing worldwide. With a rich history spanning over a century, they have established themselves as a global leader in providing cutting-edge solutions for a wide range of industries, from mining and construction to manufacturing and beyond.
Their commitment to excellence is evident in everything they do. From their state-of-the-art tools and equipment to their advanced digital solutions, they empower their customers to increase productivity, reduce environmental impact, and enhance safety in their operations. With a diverse portfolio of products and services, they cater to the evolving needs of their customers, delivering tailored solutions that drive performance and efficiency.
ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT:
This is a consulting assignment which means that you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition is that the assignment will result in a permanent position at the client company after a duration of 9 months.
START DATE:
Immediately/Upon agreed start date.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full time
Location: Stockholm, Sickla
Contac person: Mattias Isik
Salary: Fixed monthly
