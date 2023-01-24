Data Scientist (Senior level) - Games
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-01-24
As a Data Scientist in the data science team at Embark you will be a game maker in a small team focused on supporting and leading the analytical efforts of a PVP game and delivering insights to our game team.
The Data Science team at Embark is a small team focused on making sure we have data and analysis supporting game design and development, as well as a data model and reports to serve the rest of the business.
You'll be an integral part of a highly creative game team and together you'll create and improve the high-quality, polished experiences we want to provide to our players. At Embark we believe in creating smaller teams of well-aligned experts that can be trusted to create games and keep them running. Some of the technologies we use to make all of those things are Python and BigQuery.
Example of responsibilities
• Collaborate and work closely with game designers and business stakeholders.
• Research and develop metrics and performance indicators
• Extract, analyze and communicate insights from gameplay data
• Apply machine learning models to better understand our players
• Design telemetry logging
• Communicate results clearly and concisely to all the business stakeholders
We would love if you have some of the following
• Experience working with either Hadoop, BigQuery, Snowflake
• Strong Programming skills in Python or R
• Deep knowledge of complex SQL
• Experience in predictive modeling and analysis over large datasets
• Experience in building dashboards and reports using tools such as rshiny/streamlit/jupyter notebooks etc
• Experience in making ETLs and data pipelines
• Great written and verbal communication and presentation skills in English
• Experience or interest in games
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)"
