Data Scientist or Senior Data Scientist in Economic Crime Prevention
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to make a positive impact on society through your data science skills?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to: Be part of a cross-functional team together with data scientists, engineers and subject matter experts to build products that help us prevent economic crime
Collaborate within your team and speak with stakeholders to identify the complex behaviours and patterns that represent modern financial crime
Contribute to designing, building and deploying our AI products, ensuring they scale effectively and meet our stakeholders' expectations
Unlock growth opportunities with your fellow data scientists and engineers, through our Community of Professionals, Swedbank Women in Tech, and many more
What is needed in this role: A desire to build reliable and transparent AI products, with experience including:
knowledge of one or more scientific programming languages
application of software engineering practices to enable faster and more efficient data science, including continuous delivery, automation, and performance optimisation
a background in a scientific or numerical discipline relevant for data science
working in an Agile team, with following the SAFe framework meriting
Excellent interpersonal, communication and organisations skills, including:
story-telling and explaining the "Why?" for both technical and non-technical audiences
a passion for teamwork that brings out the best in you and those around you
a knack for connecting business needs with technology to find simple and elegant solutions
Curiosity to learn and internalize industry best practices
Experience working in a highly regulated sector; familiarity with Cloud technology; and a passion for DevOps principles and culture are considered meriting
With us, you can experience: Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be part of a diverse and vibrant community of data scientists and engineers within Economic Crime Prevention building our defence against the misuse of our products and at the cutting edge of AI at Swedbank. Together we build products that have a positive impact on Swedbank and society." Simon Whelan and Rikke Berner Nilsson, your future leaders
We look forward to receiving your application by 28.04.2025. We work with continuous selection, which means that the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Location: Stockholm, Vilnius, Tallinn or Riga
Recruiting manager: Simon Whelan (+46 73 158 40 37)
If you are employed in Estonia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 500 - 5 300 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Latvia, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 3 300 - 4 900 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
If you are to be employed in Lithuania, please note that the salary offered for this position ranges from 4 100 - 6100 gross i.e. before taxes. Read more here.
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services. Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Kontakt
Simon Whelan simon.whelan@swedbank.se Jobbnummer
9307249