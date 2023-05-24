Data Scientist/Data Engineer
Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Integro Consulting AB i Göteborg
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Data Scientist/Data Engineer
Position Description
We are looking for a Senior Data Scientist/Engineer for our client in the automotive industry. The client has a high focus on Digital Transformation; automatizations and upskilling our teams in Data Analytics, Data visualization, Data Storytelling. We therefore looking for a person with passion for PowerBi and Python, a skilled developer who can handle large volumes of data from various databases. You are a true team player who enjoys working with people. Excellent communicational- and networking skills are a necessity sine this role supports various teams and stakeholders of all levels with reports and analytics.
You will be part of a small team with its main task to initiate and drive quality related pre-studies with high speed in the most efficient way to prioritize and secure that our customer's top issues are being solved. You will collect, visualize & analyse data for opportunities / problems defined by the business. You are able to extract and structure data using specialized analytics tools. You build data models and standard reports and tools for a wider user community. You handle effectively interfaces to large amounts of data and I create / integrate data structures suitable for analysis and deploy algorithms in performance efficient code
Key Responsibilities:
• Support various stakeholders and management using different Analytics tools and reports (Power BI)
• Support with data extraction from multiple sources using different tools (SQL, Python, Knime, Databricks)
• Support management in creating and implementing the strategy for upskilling the team in Analytics.
• Reliability Life Data Analysis (Weibull++)
• Development and participation in projects to deliver (new) Analytics tools
• Key user for SAS (Qraft and FQA)
• Active member in the Azure platform test team
• Create analytical hypothesis taking business requirements into consideration.
• Identify opportunities for leveraging data to drive business solution.
• Conduct analysis to provide actionable insights, identify trends, and measure performance
• Visualise complex analytics output to enable and increase understanding of decision makers
• Apply statistics and mathematics models to understand and solve business problems on data.
• Collaborate with model developers to implement and deploy scalable solutions
• Accountable for the analytics quality, analytical leadership of the project team and delivery.
• Code and program data models and solve wider range of analytics problems
• Define standards and frameworks for data analysis
• Setup and enable colleagues to perform self-service reporting and analysis on data analysis platforms
Skills required
• Software competencies:
o Data related: PowerBI/DAX, SQL, Python / R, Databricks, Knime
o Other SW knowledge would be a plus: REST, JSON, GIT/SVN, Microsoft Azure & Cloud technologies
• Strong knowledge about statistical methods
• Machine learning/ data mining experience
• Life data analysis, Weibull analysis
• Data Storytelling
• Data modelling
• Business Intelligence
• Agile way of working
• Business insight / owner's mentality
• Communicates effectively
• Collaborate with others and effective in building networks / teams
• Effectively in priority settings
• Manage Complexity & Ambiguity
• Fluent in English both spoken & written
• Excellent communicational skills
• Used to working in a global environment
• A service minded "doer" who takes initiatives
A plus if you have experience of;
• Uptime and Product knowledge
• Logged vehicle data knowledge
• The automotive industry Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-23
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Data Scientist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta
)
417 01 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
7815169