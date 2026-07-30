Data Scientist
Ericsson AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
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Company description:
Ericsson AB
Job description: Join our Team About this opportunity:
We are looking for a Data Scientist to join our Data Management team within BNEW RCE LO Hardware Management. In this role, you will build AI and Analytics solutions end-to-end – from data collection and preparation to deployment – in close collaboration with teams across BNEW and other parts of Ericsson.
As a Data Scientist, you will develop methods, processes, and systems that turn data into actionable insights to enable business value creation. You will be part of the team driving our overall data strategy and will work across several teams to solve business problems through building data pipelines, identifying trends and patterns, and applying predictive analytics and advanced AI.
What you will do:
Execute and evolve our AI and analytics strategy within Hardware Management
Design and implement data pipelines from source systems to analytical and AI solutions
Develop and deploy machine learning, LLM-based and advanced analytics models (including RAG and agentic AI frameworks) to solve complex business challenges
Build and maintain APIs and services to operationalize AI and analytics solutions
Work closely with stakeholders to understand business problems, define data requirements, and propose appropriate analytical approaches
Translate data insights into clear recommendations and drive adoption together with business stakeholders
Contribute to continuously improving our data strategy, data governance and ways of working
Collaborate in a global environment, interfacing with different areas in Ericsson and sharing best practices
The skills you bring:
A Master's or higher degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, or related disciplines
Proven academic training in statistics
Deep/broad knowledge in machine learning, statistics, optimization, or related fields
Strong analytical and conceptual problem-solving skills, including the ability to structure and resolve ambiguous problem statements
Ability to understand underlying business problems and translate them into data requirements and suitable analytical approaches
Ability to orchestrate and propose different technologies (AI, automation, integration and data solutions) to solve complex business challenges
Solid Python knowledge for data science (data processing, modeling, visualization, and deployment)
Experience working as a data scientist
Experience with LLMs, RAG architectures and agentic AI frameworks
Experience in building and integrating APIs
Good understanding of Ericsson, its business areas and how data and AI can create value in a network/hardware context is a plus.
Strong collaboration skills and team spirit, with a proactive, curious and positive learning mindset
If you recognize yourself in this profile and want to work with cutting-edge AI and analytics in a global technology leader, we look forward to your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "788647-44347732". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
164 80 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ericsson AB Jobbnummer
10016129