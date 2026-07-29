Data Scientist
SkillHuset Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos SkillHuset Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Skövde
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description
We are looking for a Data Scientist for our customer.
Job description:
We're looking for a highly skilled Data Scientist with experience in Linear Programming or Mixed Integer programming and a robust background in analytics. In this role, you will be instrumental in developing, maintaining, and scaling production-grade optimization models. The ideal candidate has a strong background in discrete optimization methodologies, statistics, and machine learning, with the ability to handle everything from complex data wrangling to presenting clear results to our stakeholders. Requires solid Python programming skills -writing clean, efficient, modular, and production-ready code that is easy to maintain and test. Requires strong SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis, ideally experience in DBT / GCP BigQuery is good to have. Optional to have hands-on experience with MLOps and CI/CD pipelines, ideally on Google Cloud Platform.
Responsibilities
•Maintain and enhance the existing optimization model by proactively identifying shortcomings and implementing improvements.
•Present model outputs and analytical findings to stakeholders, gather and translate business requirements into technical solutions, and maintain clear, consistent communication with all stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle.
•Ensure the robustness and efficiency of the deployed AI product on GCP through continuous monitoring and maintenance.
•Improve the data preparation and wrangling pipeline, and integrate additional data sources to enrich model inputs.
•Collaborate with Data Scientists, ML Engineers, and Product Managers to improve the performance, reliability, and scalability of the optimization model.
•Implement MLOps best practices for seamless deployment, monitoring, and lifecycle management of machine learning models.
•Conduct ad hoc data analyses and develop visualizations to support data driven decision making across teams.
Required Skills
•Solid knowledge and experience in discrete optimization models (Integer Programming, Mixed Integer Programming)
•Proven experience developing and deploying ML models in the cloud, preferably on GCP (beyond notebook-based coding and execution).
•Solid Python programming skills—writing clean, efficient, modular, and production-ready code that is easy to maintain and test.
•Hands-on experience with MLOps and CI/CD pipelines, ideally on GCP. Strong SQL skills for data manipulation and analysis.
•Ability to understand diverse data sources and build robust data wrangling and aggregation pipelines. Familiarity with DBT for data transformation.
•Comfortable working in Agile, cross-functional teams.
•Strong collaboration skills and ability to thrive in complex, ambiguous problem domains.
Required cloud certification: No Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-28
E-post: jobs@skillhuset.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SkillHuset Sweden AB
(org.nr 559462-7696), http://www.skillhuset.se
Sankt Eriksgatan 66 Lgh 1002 (visa karta
)
113 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10015504