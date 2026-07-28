Data Scientist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Do what you love and help us drive change! As a Data Scientist at H&M, you'll use machine learning, statistics and advanced analytics to solve complex business challenges within forecasting, planning and decision-making. Working closely with business and tech teams, you'll turn large and complex data sets into insights and scalable solutions that create measurable business value.
Contribute to the short- and long-term data science agenda within a product team
Collaborate with business stakeholders and cross-functional partners to identify opportunities where data science can create value
Collaborate with machine learning and data engineers to design, build and deploy forecasting and machine learning solutions that support business planning and optimisation.
Help colleagues and stakeholders understand machine learning models, data-driven insights and the decisions they support.
Explore large, complex data assets to uncover insights that drive business value
Support the development of tools and frameworks for common machine learning needs like model traceability, feature reuse, and A/B testing
Be part of a cross-functional agile team of engineers, data scientists and business experts developing machine learning solutions that support forecasting and planning across H&M.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll join a collaborative, cross-functional team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists and business stakeholders. Together, you'll develop machine learning solutions that help improve forecasting and decision-making across H&M.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
A degree in applied mathematics, statistics, physics, engineering, machine learning or a similar field and a strong desire to keep learning
Solid foundational knowledge of machine learning and statistics, with the ability to apply these concepts to real business problems
Experience developing and evaluating machine learning models using Python and commonly used data science libraries
Understanding of the machine learning lifecycle, from problem definition and experimentation to model evaluation and deployment
Experience working in cross-functional and agile environments, collaborating with both technical and business stakeholders
Experience working with time series data, forecasting or optimisation problems is beneficial
And people who are...
Comfortable working with cloud platforms, like Google Cloud
Hands-on and eager to understand business needs and turn them into technical solutions
Always looking for ways to automate and simplify, taking initiative to improve products
Strong team players who are result-oriented and driven to challenge and innovate
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all H&M brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in H&M Incentive Program (HIP).
30 days holiday
We offer a collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
H&M Incentive Program
Wellness benefit SEK 4,000/year
Benify Benefits Portal
Community with activities
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things: our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
Please note:
That due to summer holiday periods, there may be longer response times and some delays throughout recruitment process.
That we are not offering relocation support for this role, therefor we are primarily looking for candidates who are already living and working in Sweden.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz GBC AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
10014060