Data Scientist
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-01
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
The Engineering Data Hub at Volvo Cars accelerates the use of data, analytics, and AI. Our cross‐functional team of data, software, and machine learning engineers combines technical expertise with a collaborative mindset to transform large‐scale vehicle data into actionable insights. We support the development of new products, functions, and services by analyzing complex data sources, building machine‐learning models, developing scalable cloud pipelines, creating intuitive visualizations, and create Generative AI products.
Our culture focuses on learning, inclusion, and achieving success together!
What you'll do
As a data scientist, you will turn data into meaningful insights using analytics and machine learning techniques. You are comfortable working independently on innovative projects to require, amongst others, to design, train and evaluate models to analyze sensor signals and other engineering data. You will collaborate closely with other data scientists and data engineers across different disciplines. You'll contribute by sharing your knowledge and learning from others as you help evolve our methods, tools, and best practices.
This role suits someone who enjoys building, exploring, and delivering high‐quality analysis that drives real impact.
What you'll bring
You have a strong quantitative background, with a Master's in Statistics, Mathematics, Data Science, Computer Science, or a related field, along with 3+ years of experience in a data science or similar role. You have experience in all stages of data science projects: framing questions, analyzing data, modeling, interpreting results, and communicating insights.
You may have experience in several of the following areas (you do not need to meet all of them):
Experience with Python and aware of software and data engineering practices for production systems
Familiar with the standard data science toolkit (e.g., pyspark, Pandas, Scipy, Numpy etc.)
Experience building data pipelines on platforms such as Databricks or Snowflake
Understanding and experience applying in statistical modeling, inference, time-series analysis, and machine learning algorithms
Understanding of CI/CD principles, particularly for data or ML pipelines
Experience with developing generative AI or LLM-based applications
Beneficial to have:
Familiar with front-end development (e.g., Streamlit or React)
Experience with cloud-environments ‐ (preferably Azure)
Automotive or mechatronic domain knowledge
We value how you collaborate as much as your technical skills. You should approach problems with curiosity and creativity as well as communicate clearly with both technical and non‐technical colleagues. You would take ownership and follow through as well as open discussions and multidisciplinary teamwork. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "79155-44285406". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
9988143