Data Scientist
2025-07-02
We develop and manufacture turnkey energy storage solutions, based on lithium-ion battery technology. Our goal is to engineer technology that both stores and optimizes energy as we shift towards more efficient energy usage and renewable energy sources on a global scale. You'll have the opportunity to work with exceptional engineers, scientists, developers and more to pave the way for the next big leap in the energy industry through our battery energy storage and optimization systems.
Location; Stockholm
The role
We're looking for a Data Scientist to help us unlock the full potential of our energy storage systems and digital platforms. You will play a key role in shaping how Polarium uses data to optimize performance, enable predictive maintenance, and support strategic initiatives. As part of the Digital organization, you'll work at the intersection of advanced analytics, product development, and energy systems innovation. Your work will translate complex data into practical, high-impact solutions that directly influence how we design, monitor, and scale our solutions. You'll collaborate closely with teams across the company from R&D to business areas like Commercial & Industrial, Residential, and Telecom to transform data into a strategic asset. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a high-impact environment, enjoys end-to-end ownership, and is eager to drive change in how data science supports business-critical decisions.
Responsibilities:
Develop and deploy predictive models to optimize energy storage system performance and Virtual Power Plant (VPP) operations
Design, test and implement algorithms that detect early signs of degradation, anomalies, or system inefficiencies across our product portfolio
Translate raw data into actionable insights that support product development, operational strategy, and long-term system optimization
Identify, shape, and lead the implementation of data science use cases in close collaboration with cross-functional stakeholders in Digital and Business Areas
Ensure scalable, maintainable, and secure access to data assets for analysis and modeling purposes-leveraging cloud-based tools and infrastructure
Drive the selection and evaluation of relevant methodologies and technologies for machine learning, time series modeling, and optimization
Build internal awareness and understanding of how advanced analytics can create business and product value, fostering a data-driven culture
Qualifications and experience:
3+ years of experience in data science, applied machine learning, or a closely related field, ideally with experience in energy systems, IoT, or industrial optimization
Proven ability to build and deploy production-grade ML models from end to end-data exploration, feature engineering, training, and evaluation
Strong understanding of predictive modeling, anomaly detection, optimization, and statistical learning techniques
Comfortable working with modern data science tools and languages (e.g., Python, SQL, Jupyter, scikit-learn, or equivalent)
Familiarity with cloud-based environments (e.g. AWS or similar) and version control practices
Strong communication and storytelling skills-able to engage with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Self-driven and confident operating in an emerging, cross-functional environment where business impact matters as much as model accuracy
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
We offer
Wellness contribution
Five extra flexibility days
Pension
Kindly submit your application through the provided apply button in the advertisement on our careers page, as we are unable to accept any applications via email in compliance with the GDPR regulations.
At Polarium, creating change in the energy industry starts with our team. We believe a diverse workplace brings creativity, innovation and better represents our customers, and the many communities they serve, around the world. A positive work-life balance is what supercharges our teamwork and a sustainable personal journey throughout our careers.
Since Polarium launched in 2015, we've been on a mission to redesign the energy industry. We're unlocking the massive potential of energy storage systems through our wide range of intelligent and digital services. Our passion for solving challenges is what drives our next generation of premium energy storage products in use on all continents and in all climate zones. Today, we power businesses, optimize energy usage, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions to create a cleaner future in energy.We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
