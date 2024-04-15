Data Scientist
2024-04-15
Company Description
IKEA of Sweden is on a journey to create a connected flow of product information across the value chain. Building new structures will set the foundation for implementing the new identifiers and is a prerequisite to connect the value chain and enabling a simplified and cost- conscious way of working.
Data & Technology at IKEA of Sweden leads by holding together just that: data & technology in the specific core business process and in relation to other core business processes - with the purpose to enable business movements. Our goal is simply to connect business and people with information technology.
Job Description
As a Data Scientist at IKEA of Sweden:
You are part of a cross-functional team that develop data driven digital products that optimize business processes and improves efficiency within Inter IKEA Range Operations. You will build analytical features consisting of data processing and machine learning pipelines. You will productionize these analytical features into new, or existing, digital products within our analytical cloud platform.
Do you want to be part of a digital transformation? Together with other data scientists, data engineers, UI/UX, SW developers and digital product leaders, we work in several digital product area teams and we serve our internal business users with tools that support them in operational and strategic data driven decision making.
About the business context
The specific projects that you will be assigned to could be related to (but not limited to) any following topics
• Price analysis of products and services
• Product portfolio optimization
• Product life cycle analysis
• Process prediction
• Process automation
About you
We believe you thrive in a mix of collaborating in a team and individual work. You have a passion for data science, machine learning, AI and we want you to have a few years of experience from building and maintaining systems of machine learning models in a production environment. To succeed in our team you need a combination of skills such as problem-solving, handling and understanding large data sets, knowledge in statistics and some software development. We will teach you our specific business and ways of working, but we think that you have applied your skills successfully before in another context. Are you ready for a new challenge and eager to come and show us how you would do it?
Qualifications
• Academic degree in statistics, mathematics, computer science, engineering, econometrics or similar
• A few years of experience working as data scientist
• Hands on experience in building models, deploying and maintaining them in a production platform
• Deep knowledge of statistical analysis and probabilistic modelling or machine learning or optimization
• Coding knowledge in Python, SQL, R
• Good communicator with the ability to explain advanced topics to a broad audience
Good To Have
• Experience from working in a cloud environment
• Experience from distributed computing such as spark
Come and join us as our Data Scientist in the Data & Analytics team working as part of IKEA to create a better everyday life for the many people.
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult.
Please send your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English by January 31st, 2024. We really want to get to know you, so make sure you tell us why you want to work as Data Scientist at Inter IKEA and why you would be a good fit for this role. We are also curious in knowing what is your passion in analytics.
Interviews will be held continuously, make sure to send in your applications today!
If you have questions regarding the position, please contact the Hiring Manager, Katarina Hansson at katarina.hansson@inter.ikea.com
or Markus Metsola, Data Science Leader at markus.metsola@inter.ikea.com
If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Monaka Perumal at Monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com Så ansöker du
