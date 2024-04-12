Data Scientist
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are we, your new colleagues @ Application Engineering & Simulation?
We at Volvo Group are constantly moving and changing to be one step ahead in the technology journey. Within Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are adapting and challenging ourselves to be able to develop new breakthrough transport solutions. We strive to add value and the best solutions to our customers while being energy efficient, sustainable, and safer for society. That is why we at the team Application Engineering & Simulation now are looking for you, our new colleague, for the position as Data Scientist.
In our team, we are driven by curiosity, and it is important for us to think outside of the box and try new things to be able to best succeed. We are driven by passion for what we do, and we also value great communication - without communication we cannot work with so much flexibility and trust as we do today. Lastly, we strongly believe that a helpful team who is passionate about what they do is the key for an effective and good work environment.
Who are you?
Since we don't know you yet, we might not have everything right about who we think you are and bring with you. If we would guess, we think you are person with passion for Analytics and Data Science with previous experiences of working in Agile set ups. We think you enjoy identifying opportunities from theory and translating them into attractive Analytics/Advanced Analytics or AI solutions. We also believe it is good to be curious to evolve in the area of Powertrains as well as defining what we can deliver as business value, as our mission includes both.
We do believe you will contribute with:
* Identifying what is available on the external market as well as the internal Volvo Group.
* Driving how to reach from opportunities to implemented solutions.
* Participating in and driving from Proof of Concept to finished solutions and taking pride in the ownership of solutions primarily in application engineering, understand the product in the hands of our customers.
What we do know about you for sure, is that you need to be a team player with eagerness to try and change through collaboration, co-operation, sharing insights, solutions, and ideas.
Requirements:
* University degree in Data Science, Statistics or Computer Science or close to these areas.
* Experience in Analytics with time spent on driving and implementing Advanced Analytics/Data Science insights, preferably in a global environment.
* Experience of working with relevant technical tools, platforms, and systems such as Azure Analytics Cloud, Python, SQL, DataBricks, KNIME, Jupiter Notebook, Power BI, and DAX etc.
* If you have previous experience of product development within a product organization and/or worked with powertrains, it is a plus.
* Experience of any innovation methodology is a plus.
Good to have, or "I can learn":
* ML in more specific terms: Clustering, Pattern Recognition, Decision trees, Neural Networks, Object detection models and more.
* Reinforcement learning.
* Efficient Data Cleaning techniques.
We look forward to getting to know you better!
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
