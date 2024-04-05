Data Scientist
2024-04-05
You see things a little differently. So do we! We believe that what you value is more important than what your CV says. We offer positions that will challenge your skills and let you grow. Come see things a little differently with us.
Who we are The world is changing, and the IKEA business is changing with it. For IKEA though, one thing will always remain the same our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people.
We will strengthen and develop our competencies to meet the needs and dreams of the many people around the world. And to be accessible and relevant, wherever and whenever they wish to meet IKEA.
About IKEA Insights
Insights has the assignment to contribute to IKEA people making well-founded decisions based on actionable and timely insights. Insights delivers Retail Insights, Product Range and Communication Insights, and Strategy Insights. Each of these three areas develops and/or operates insight products to IKEA people across our value chain.
As a Data Scientist, you will be part of the Data Engineering and Analytics chapter while working in a cross-functional team with one of the products within IKEA Insights.
Job Description
Being a Data Scientist in the INSIGHTS team
As a Data Scientist in the Insights team, you will be responsible for analysing large amounts of data and creating predictive models to help us understand and influence customer behaviour and preferences. You will work closely together with other Data scientists, Data engineers, Product team(s) and other stakeholders. You will be part of creating solutions that enable customers to design any space in their homes and businesses and configure home furnishing solutions digitally. Exploring and utilizing different technologies and approaches to achieve the best result is a natural part of everything you do. With your data driven mindset you are a strong ambassador and driver for the data literacy and culture in IKEA Insights.
To be successful in this role
You are passionate about using data to analyse and develop dashboards and models that help our customers find the home furnishing solutions that best fit their needs.
You bring broad knowledge of modern applied algorithms (predictive and prescriptive) for extracting insights and making decisions based on data, a strength in statistics and general analytical knowledge. You make mistakes sometimes that keep you evolving and learning as you are not afraid to find new ways to solve a challenging task together with your colleagues.
You have a great interest in the world around you and keep yourself updated with the latest trends and future technology, just as we do.
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
Minimum Master's degree in statistics, physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science or related
Comprehensive understanding of statistical and machine learning techniques
Able to understand various data structures and common methods in data transformation
Proficiency with an appropriate set of languages, technologies, and frameworks (e.g., Python, PySpark, Databricks, Azure ML, ADLS, MLFlow, Github) and cloud environments (e.g. Azure)
Proficiency with data modelling techniques and concepts, CI/CD
Preferably minimum 5 years' experience in equal or comparable position
Experience from the business that the product area (data) is supporting and enabling
Experience as a project member in agile project environments and methodologies as well as in running business activities
Ability to collaborate with others (including virtual) such as team members, stakeholders and suppliers to achieve goals, pro-active attitude
Ability to explain statistical and machine learning techniques to non-technical stakeholders and software engineers
Work with technology as a business tool and translate requirements into solutions, balancing user experience, business needs and IT constraints
Ability to understand the complexity of the IKEA business and the role of technology as an integrated part of the business
You will also:
Facilitate the construction of transparent, reproducible, reusable and generalisable data science products and services
Research and develop models for data analysis
Design, develop and maintain data science models and infrastructures, for your area or product.
Communicate results and ideas to key decision makers
Contribute to the dissemination of methodologies, accelerators or algorithms created for specific models or analysis
Make sure that the insights and conclusions from data science are easily available to other parts of the organisation
Support a culture of data-driven decision making across IKEA organisations
Continuously improve existing models and environments
Work closely together with data engineers, architects, analysts, peers, and other relevant roles across IKEA as well as in your team
Ensure application and consistency with relevant digital frameworks, principles, guidelines, and standards
Document and make the operational know-how of the data science models available to the IKEA ecosystem
Keep up to date with the latest technology trends
Assure quality and contribute to testing of deliverables
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree within Engineering, Computer science, Information Systems, Mathematics or related fields. Master's degree is preferred within Engineering, Computer science, Information Systems, Mathematics or related fields.
Minimum of 5+ years of experience in a similar role working in running business activities as well as in agile project environments.
Strong Communication skills. Written & verbal in English
Additional Information
This role is full-time (32 - 40 hours per week) and can be based in Malmö, Sweden or in Delft, Netherlands. Please send your application - CV and motivation letter (in English) on or before Sunday 21st April 2024.
