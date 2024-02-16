Data Scientist
2024-02-16
The goal of IPEX - IKEA Planning experience is to support and empower customers to find their personal best home furnishing solutions. We run and develop digital solutions used by customers and co-workers enabling them to design homes and home furnishing solutions for the entire IKEA range for all IKEA retailers. Part of our portfolio are planning solutions for Kitchens, Bathrooms, Storage solutions, Beds... Our next big step ahead will be to enable customers to design their full homes.
Our customers should experience an inspiring, fun, simple and rewarding planning journey based on their needs and preferences. Our co-workers and service partners should experience a fun, efficient and unbroken sales process.
The solutions and capabilities we develop are an integral part of the entire seamless buying and selling experience and a key contributor to converting visitors into happy customers and to engaging with our customers from the start. Utilizing data around and about our products to create more personalized experiences is an integral part of the work we do.
IPEX deliver solutions to all IKEA retailers spanning over 50 markets worldwide and over 400 stores and IKEAs digital channels. All solutions are made to help customers and co-workers in all customer meetings, from a mobile phone to the largest IKEA store in the world.
Job Description
To be successful in this role
You are passionate about using data to analyse and develop dashboards and models that help our customers find the home furnishing solutions that best fit their needs.
You bring broad knowledge of modern applied algorithms (predictive and prescriptive) for extracting insights and making decisions based on data, a strength in statistics and general analytical knowledge. You make mistakes sometimes that keep you evolving and learning as you are not afraid to find new ways to solve a challenging task together with your colleagues.
You have a great interest in the world around you and keep yourself updated with the latest trends and future technology, just as we do.
You will have the following knowledge, skills and experiences:
Comprehensive understanding of statistical and machine learning techniques
Able to understand various data structures and common methods in data transformation
Proficiency with an appropriate set of languages, technologies, and frameworks (e.g., Python, R, Julia, Stan, TensorFlow, Keras, Jupyter, Databricks, Azure ML, ADLS) and cloud environments (e.g. Azure, AWS, Google)
Proficiency with Data modelling techniques and concepts
Experience from the business that the product area (Data) is supporting and enabling
Preferred: previous knowledge/experience of ontology modelling and semantic technology
Experience as a project member in an Agile project environment and methodologies as well as in running business activities
Ability to collaborate with others (including virtual) such as team members, stakeholders and suppliers to achieve goals
Ability to explain statistical and machine learning techniques to non-technical stakeholders and software engineers
Work with technology as a business tool and translate requirements into solutions, balancing user experience, business needs and IT constraints
You will also:
Facilitate the construction of transparent, reproducible, reusable and generalisable data science products and services
Research and develop models for data analysis
Design, develop and maintain data science models and infrastructures, for your area or product.
Communicate results and ideas to key decision makers
Contribute to the dissemination of methodologies, accelerators or algorithms created for specific models or analysis
Make sure that the insights and conclusions from data science are easily available to other parts of the organisation
Support a culture of data-driven decision making across IKEA organisations
Continuously improve existing models and environments
Work closely together with data engineers, architects, analysts, peers, and other relevant roles across IKEA as well as in your team
Ensure application and consistency with relevant digital frameworks, principles, guidelines, and standards
Document and make the operational know-how of the data science models available to the IKEA ecosystem
Keep up to date with the latest technology trends
Assure quality and contribute to testing of deliverables
Qualification:
Minimum: Masters degree in statistics, physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science or related
Preferably 5 years' experience in equal or comparable position
Ability to understand the complexity of the IKEA business and the role of technology as an integrated part of the business
Working closely with multiple high-level Stakeholders and teams
Strong Communication skills
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and will be based in Malmö, Sweden. This role sits within IPEX and reports to Niklas Johansson, who is the Architecture Manager.
