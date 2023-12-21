Data Scientist
2023-12-21
Since 1946, we have kept Scandinavia connected to the world and the world to Scandinavia. We have been frontrunners in the air - but the future we head into is ever-changing. We need to be one step ahead.
Which is why we are now making the largest move within Digital and IT in the history of SAS;
We will employ 100 new people working with data engineering, data science, UX design, front- and backend development and more, to a new inhouse department - leading the way for aviation into the future. Our ambitions transcend those of our industry - and this team will be the center of our most accelerated technological transformation so far.
As part of our inhouse department, you will be one of our guiding stars to implement a true digital-first approach throughout SAS. We are dedicated to becoming the airline with absolute integration between business, people, and technology, creating a seamless travel experience for our customers. Given the freedom to bring in your own ideas, you will be provided opportunities to impact the future of SAS, aviation, and a more sustainable air travel. Together, we will continue to transform aviation for generations to come.
We are SAS, and we move Scandinavia. We fly because the world is moving, and it needs our help to stay in motion. Will you get on board and join our journey?
As a Data Scientist at SAS you will:
As an experienced data scientist, you are the hero of the team. You'll be engaging in diverse machine learning projects and communicating insights and recommendations to business stakeholders. You will contribute to machine learning practice and data-driven business to ensure a solid foundation for SAS to scale and realize the full potential of machine learning. As a key enabler in the team, you'll also be involved in tool & infrastructure decisions, collaborate with other teams to utilize synergy effects and ensure best practices in data lake, cloud infrastructure, and IT security.
We hope you are passionate about data and algorithms. In a fast-changing environment and digital transformation journey, it's important that you stay curious and enthusiastic about using algorithms to solve problems and inspire others to see the benefits.
Your daily responsibility will include:
• Work closely with the various divisions (including Commercial, Airline Operations and Airline Services) within SAS to identify and translate high-level business needs into defined data science projects
• Perform exploratory data analysis to validate initial hypothesis, apply data preprocessing techniques to conduct data cleansing, and feature engineering etc.
• Design, implement and maintain machine learning models end-to-end in cloud environment
• Communicate data-driven insights and recommendations to business stakeholders
• Support in continuous improvement of methodologies and standards within our Data Science practice
• Horizon scan to stay up to date with the latest technology, algorithms, and methods
To be successful, we believe you should have:
• Master's Degree or higher in Computer Science, Statistics, Econometrics, Applied Mathematics or related field.
• At least 2 years of industry experience within Data science domain
• Experience of end-to-end model development and putting models into production
• More than 3 years experience with Python and machine learning libraries
• Proficient with statistical- and machine learning models (both supervised learning and unsupervised learning)
• Well-versed in cloud computing, prior experience with Azure is a big plus
This is why we love SAS:
• Purposeful: Be part of a journey that no one has travelled before, solving challenges that no one has cracked before
• Flexible: Hybrid work model, flexibility to work from office or home (we do expect our employees to work on-site min. 3-4 times/week).
• Adventurous: Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends to travel the world for discounted prices
• Personal: Personal development opportunities through training, collaborating with academia, attending data science conferences.
• Innovative: Building in-house development of products allows for freedom to bring in own ideas
• Ownership: Opportunity of bringing initiatives from ideas into end-point delivery
We are heading into a future where change is never-ending, and the need to rethink and rebuild is too. A future of conscious thoughts and sustainable innovation. A future we make possible. We fly because the world is moving, and it needs our help to stay in motion. SAS is a company that has a hybrid and flexible work environment, scandinavia is your home and flexibility is at our core. We grow by making the world smaller. Discounted airline tickets providing you, your family and friends possibility to travel the world at great prices.
The restless pulse of our world offers endless possibilities to develop new customer solutions and new avenues for personal and professional growth. Working at SAS means contributing to and benefiting from a fast-paced, dynamic environment and playing a leading role by transforming aviation.
We foster a culture shaped by shared values, open minds, individual accountability and mutual support.
Deadline for applications is 15 January 2024 but interviews and dialog might be starting earlier. If you have any questions, please contact hiring manager warren.edgren@sas.se
