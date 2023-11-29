Data Scientist

Transformation Hub AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-11-29


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Transformation Hub AB i Stockholm, Solna, Sundbyberg, Tyresö, Linköping eller i hela Sverige

Currently, we are looking for a consultant for the role of Data Scientist for a client in Stockholm!

Start: 05/02/2024
End: 02/08/2024

Scope: 100%

The assignment will be carried out at the client's premises in Stockholm.

Information about the assignment:

• Prepare and train machine learning models.

• Migrate and enhance our technical products.

• Continuously explore and experiment with product improvements.

Requirements:

• Strong understanding of machine learning and statistics.

• Proficient software development skills suitable for working in a complex AI product environment.

• Experience or familiarity with demand forecasting and price simulations.

• Ability to collaborate and communicate effectively within a team setting.

Skills:

• Primarily Python. SQL is helpful but not critical.

Apply by December 5th with:

• Updated CV in Word format.

• Your availability.

• Desired remuneration.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Transformation Hub AB (org.nr 559163-5221), https://tyfoon.se

Arbetsplats
Tyfoon

Kontakt
Alve Carr
alve@tyfoon.se

Jobbnummer
8296819

Prenumerera på jobb från Transformation Hub AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Transformation Hub AB: