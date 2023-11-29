Data Scientist
2023-11-29
Currently, we are looking for a consultant for the role of Data Scientist for a client in Stockholm!
Start: 05/02/2024
End: 02/08/2024
Scope: 100%
The assignment will be carried out at the client's premises in Stockholm.
Information about the assignment:
• Prepare and train machine learning models.
• Migrate and enhance our technical products.
• Continuously explore and experiment with product improvements.
Requirements:
• Strong understanding of machine learning and statistics.
• Proficient software development skills suitable for working in a complex AI product environment.
• Experience or familiarity with demand forecasting and price simulations.
• Ability to collaborate and communicate effectively within a team setting.
Skills:
• Primarily Python. SQL is helpful but not critical.
Apply by December 5th with:
• Updated CV in Word format.
• Your availability.
Ersättning
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Transformation Hub AB (org.nr 559163-5221), https://tyfoon.se
Tyfoon Kontakt
Alve Carr alve@tyfoon.se
8296819