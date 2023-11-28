Data Scientist
Boliden Mineral AB / Elektronikjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla elektronikjobb i Skellefteå
2023-11-28
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB i Skellefteå
, Norsjö
, Lycksele
, Malå
, Gällivare
eller i hela Sverige
Committed to unravelling data puzzles and transforming information into actionable insights? Ready to embark on a journey of data discovery and innovation?
Apply now to become a pivotal part of our Data and Analytics team!
Description
We're a trailblazing mining company dedicated to innovation and progress, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in our industry. Our team serves at the center of our decision-making process, guiding strategies, and pioneering new avenues for growth.
As a Data Scientist, you'll be at the forefront of our data driven initiatives, shaping the way we leverage information. Your role will involve looking into diverse datasets and using cutting-edge analytics tools and techniques to extract meaningful insights. With your help from predictive modeling to optimizing algorithms, we will turn knowledge into ideas.
Key responsibilities:
Dive into data sets to uncover trends, patterns, and opportunities
Create machine vision solutions
Assist in setting up machine learning operations, pipelines and strategies
Develop and deploy machine learning models
Collaborate cross-functionally for solutions based on data insights
Create visually compelling and insightful reports for stakeholders
Continuously innovate and explore new methodologies to elevate our capabilities
Qualifications
We are looking for an enthusiastic problem solver with a passion for new technologies. You want to make things more efficient and sustainable, with a knack for storytelling through data visualization. You are proficient in data analysis tools and experienced in machine learning, statistical modeling and the process of using data to connect the dots and forecast future outcomes.
Apply now for this offer
Apply now to join a vibrant team of visionaries and innovators, where your ideas are valued and your contributions make a real impact. Enjoy a collaborative and supportive work culture, opportunities for professional growth, and a beneficial compensation package.
We accept applications up until Sunday 17 December 2023.
Contact information
Do you want to know more about the position? Please contact me, Weynand Deysel, hiring manager, +46 70 216 06 77, weynand.deysel@boliden.com
. I appreciate your interest! Questions about your application are answered by Terese Lindholm, Talent Acquisition Partner, +46 70 508 69 43, terese.lindholm@boliden.com
. Trade union information is available from Ditte Möller Lasskogen, SACO, + 46 910 70 42 40, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, +46 70 541 83 93 and Peter Markström, Ledarna, +46 910 77 40 09.
Additional key words: data analysis with R, ml ops, python, r, r programming, r for data science, sql Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), https://www.boliden.com/career
936 81 BOLIDEN Jobbnummer
8292255