Our mission
Kognic is taking on one of the most challenging areas in AI product development - the quest to align humans and machines into building trusted and high-performing applications. Our platform enables businesses to get to market faster with less risk by using our toolset to define and refine datasets. We help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world.
Our leading market is mobility, but our future goes far beyond making automated and autonomous driving a reality. We are expanding into robotics, industrial manufacturing and other markets to help AI product teams better understand their data.
We know it's not something we can solve overnight, or on our own. We have to make extraordinary leaps in technology happen, but that's what excites us. And we wouldn't have it any other way!
The role
The Advisory Services team guides our customers to build safer and better products. The team combines AD/ ADAS perception expertise with data driven research and analysis to stay one step ahead of our customers' needs. As a Data Scientist in this team, your goal is to help our clients have a better understanding of their data, providing them with intuitive and comprehensive representations of the quality of their annotated datasets and investigating underlying factors that influence dataset quality.
We tackle challenges associated with structuring, quantifying, and measuring data in the realm of computer vision and AI. These challenges include measuring annotation quality, identifying and quantifying data ambiguities and their impact, evaluating and optimizing annotation workflows through experimental setups, and modeling of relationships between annotation time, content, and quality.
As a Data Scientist, you will collaborate with other teams in the company to enable data-driven decision-making and aim to collectively evaluate underlying use-cases and analyze key features and functionality in our product offering. This role provides a unique opportunity to combine domain expertise, analytical skills, and decision support to make our platform the best choice for working with datasets.
Who are you?
You are a structured and proactive individual with a genuine curiosity and a strong motivation to drive ideas forward. You enjoy delving into data, applying data science tools and methodologies, and deriving insights. You have a knack for presenting and effectively communicating your work to both internal and external stakeholders. You are a team player and consistently strive to find the best solutions. You thrive in fast-paced environments, always eager to brainstorm and experiment.
What are we looking for?
• An educational background in computer science, software development, statistics, mathematics or physics
• A few years of industry experience in roles related to Data Analysis and Machine Learning, showcasing practical expertise
• A few years of hands-on experience with the Python data science stack (NumPy, Pandas, Scikit-learn, Matplotlib, Plotly, Jupyter, etc.)
• Experience with SQL or similar databases, demonstrating the ability to manage and manipulate data
• Proficiency in performing advanced analytics, such as regression modeling, A/B testing, and significance testing. Additionally, the ability to transform complex use-cases into compelling narratives using data and visualizations for actionable insights
• Familiar with version control systems (Git) and CI/CD practices
If you have experience in AD/ADAS functions or have worked in the Automotive domain, it will be an added bonus.
What is in it for you?
Other than working with very talented and humble people in a fun and creative environment we also have a lot of other great benefits!
• Strong values and purpose-driven compan
• Workplace flexibility and an employer that prioritize work-life balance
• Parental pay, salary exchange, great health benefits, order your own workstation, place your own pension - to name a few.
Application
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since we will be reviewing the applications regularly & reaching out to you. We would like you to send in your resume and answer some short questions, a cover letter is voluntary.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our Talent Acquisition Consultant, Vanessa Reaidy at vanessa.reaidy@kognic.com
What does our recruitment process look like?
Introductory calls: This serves as a chance for us to get to know you better and for you to learn more about our company, our team, and the work we're involved in.
• Initial call
• First interview with the hiring manager
Personality and logic test and personality interview: as part of our selection process, candidates are asked to complete a personality and a logic test and then we complete with a personality interview, with the purpose of getting to know you better.
This assessment is purely for the purpose of understanding your working style and how it fits with our team. We respect your individuality and believe this assessment helps match your strengths with the role.
Use-case assessment: in this stage, you will solve a comprehensive use-case, consisting of two key components:
•
Coding test: we provide you with a coding task in advance, allowing you to work on a portion of it before the live pair coding test. During the live session, we collaboratively solve additional questions
•
Data analytics task: you will be presented with a data analytics challenge. You are required to solve this task and present your findings as if you were addressing internal or external stakeholders.
