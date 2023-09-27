Data Scientist
2023-09-27
Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference with data and analytics? Then look no further - at Coop we are boldly going where no one has gone before. We are creating a new standard in the food industry as a whole. We are on a journey to innovate new ways of interacting and helping our customers through data and insights.
Our awesome AI team is growing and we are looking for a Data Scientist to join us in our journey. Our focus is on developing machine learning solutions that help our needs in saving time, money, improving health and providing sustainable food to Coops customers and members.
About the role
In this position you will:
- Build advanced machine learning models that play a central role in Coop
- Work with massive amounts of data: from digital to physical touchpoints, from items to recipes, from assortment to suppliers, from locations to routes, etc
- Develop in a full-fledged data science environment, entirely on cloud
- Work in a team of data scientists/engineers, in cross collaboration with many different parts of Coop
- Be part of the whole lifecycle of a data-driven product, from framing a problem to deploying a model in production and monitor performance
Some of the tools we work with daily are Kubernetes, Azure, Spark among others.
We encourage applications from candidates with most of the following skills:
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or numerate subject
- Thorough understanding of machine learning techniques
- Hands-on experience with different types of problems, datasets and procedures
- Strong programming competency in Python and Spark
- Fluency in relational databases (eg. SQL, Hive)
- Experience working with large datasets on cloud (eg. GCP, Azure)
- Familiar with the full stack of data science technologies (eg. Kubernetes, Git, Docker, etc)
- Good presentation skills and ability to communicate technical content to both peers and other domain experts
Preferred skills include:
- Solid skills in a deep learning framework (eg. Pytorch, Tensorflow)
- Proficiency in Spark
- Ability to write production-level code and build CI pipelines
- Initiative and drive to solve problems, test new technologies and contribute to the team
Welcome with your application today!
The journey you are about to join will offer you a combination of an entrepreneurial environment with a focus on sustainability and the opportunity to work with latest digital technologies in AI and machine learning to create better services for all of us - whether it is to put tasty food on the table or make sure the toilet paper does not run low.
You will be part of a fun team with high ambitions in creating change and making an impact in the digital space as well as creating new solutions for the members at Coop.
Coop HQ is located in Solna Business Park, about 10 minutes from the city center. It is a spacious office with a green slide leading you down to the restaurant - because great environmentally friendly food is what it's all about in the end. Ersättning
