Data Scientist
2023-08-17
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
At Finance you are part of a global team that drives business performance to realize the objectives set out in Volvo Cars Corporate Strategy. You'll act in cooperation with colleagues in other business units worldwide, you and your team provide financial expertise and guidance. At finance, you can push your own professional skills and drive change.
Are you interested in joining us?
We are looking for a new team member to the Direct Markets finance team, as Data Scientist.
What we offer
We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People with passion, energy, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. People that want to help Volvo revolutionize the industry.
We are looking for a data engineer to join the finance team within Commercial Performance Steering. As a Data Scientist you will be part of a finance team which guides, drives and steers the sales and market equation to deliver upon company objectives and strategies both long and short term. We act in cooperation with colleagues in other business units worldwide, provide expertise and guide the operations in decisions. In this position you can push your own professional limits and drive change.
This is a rare opportunity to join the very core of a global commercial organization exactly when it is transforming to a new business model. Join us to develop both yourself and our business as a Data Scientist.
What you will do
In our team we work in collaboration with markets and central functions providing data, analysis, tools, processes, and performance steering to continuously optimize the business across markets. You will be responsible to lead and shape our data and analytics capabilities to enable timely and advanced analytics that will help us drive profitable growth. You will also support data quality and governance initiatives such as master data management and in applying advanced analytics to data sources to solve complex business problems.
Responsibilities includes for example:
* Design, develop, test and implement new database and analytics solutions related to driving profitable growth and taking smart and informed decisions.
* Use, support and continuously improve existing solutions.
* Drive the technical innovation within the group, including efficiencies and leading-edge concepts and developments.
* Collaborate in a team with other data scientists on data sourcing, model building and deployment.
* Identify and automate processes to increase productivity.
* Assist in data quality, integrity, and documentation efforts to support data governance initiatives.
In this role, you will be working across both the operational function as well as across our global finance teams and our group companies.
Do you fit the profile?
We are looking for an ambitious person with a passion to model and create smart data driven solutions in a commercial setting. As you will be part of driving the commercial transformation you need to have a holistic mindset, be curious, structured, and comfortable with change and stakeholder management. To be successful, the ideal candidate understands finance processes and policies and demonstrates an advanced technical expertise.
You embrace the fact that in this role you can only succeed through others both within the business and IT. You earn their trust both as a team player and a leader, depending on the situation. You must be self-motivated, detailed-oriented, be able to work with limited supervision, and must be comfortable in an environment with changing priorities. To communicate complex data in English is not a problem. A Bachelor's degree is required, a Master's degree is preferred.
We look forward to learning how you have applied your skills to solve challenging business problems.
