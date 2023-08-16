Data Scientist
The Bigger Picture
We're an early-stage startup working at the intersection of AI and synthetic biology. We offer a unique workplace and culture that rejects small outcome thinking. Our culture is defined by a strong focus on real-world impact, innovation and speed of execution.
Join us on our mission to reimagine the relationship between technology and biology.
The Role
You will join our Computational Biology team as a Data Scientist. You will work closely with other members of the team to build robust data infrastructure and data/ML pipelines. This is a highly versatile role that requires handling of various biological datasets, machine learning models and associated infrastructure for training and inference.
You will also work closely with members of our experimental team to bridge technical- and wet lab operations at the company.
To thrive in this role, you likely have:
a Ph.D. in Computational Biology, or a related discipline, with relevant academic and/or industrial experience.
extensive experience developing and/or applying ML systems for biological applications
extensive experience working with various biological datasets at scale
experience working with different machine learning architectures and state-of-the-art models
You will also benefit from having:
excellent communication skills
an ability to think from first principles and innovate your way around bottlenecks in any relevant workflow
a drive to keep up with the continuous and rapid changes in the space
a preference for a dynamic and fast-paced work environment with high agency
Application process
The selection and interview process is ongoing. Please send your application to jobs@ionlace.com
