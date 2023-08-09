Data Scientist
2023-08-09
Embark on a journey of data-driven innovation with Nordnet, as we endeavour to redefine the landscape of savings and investments. We are currently seeking to engage a passionate Data Scientist to join our team.
At Nordnet, we're not just data enthusiasts, we strive to be data pioneers. We're devoted to harnessing the transformative potential of data, converting it into actionable insights that influence the trajectory of our product development. In our pursuit of innovation, we are always seeking intellectually curious individuals with a collaborative spirit to assist in decoding the secrets that lie within data.
As a Data Scientist at Nordnet, you will be an integral component of a vibrant team, working in concert with designers, product leads, developers, and data analysts. Our collective efforts are focused on exploring personalization and fostering a culture of experimentation.
Joining our ranks means you'll dive deep into the world of our users and their behaviours. Your superpower will be providing evidence-based guidance for product and design decisions, painting vivid pictures with your insights, stories, and artefacts. We're on a mission to enhance our products and generate substantial business value.
Since 2020, we have been progressively transitioning our backend services to the Google Cloud Platform. This move signifies the creation of our next-generation data and analytics environment, offering you an opportunity to exercise your data expertise to the fullest. Prepare yourself to shape the future of financial products through the leverage of data!
This is you
You are passionate about data and learning new things, and you want to contribute with your experience and ideas. In your work, you are organised, methodical and agile in a way that benefits the team's working climate and ability to deliver solutions.
To thrive in this role, we believe that most of these criteria describes you:
• Around 3+ years experience working as a Data Scientist. Preferably within finance.
• Programming skills in Python.
• Experience of using SQL for analytical purposes.
• Knowledge of data modelling and ETL practices.
• Experience from Machine Learning frameworks.
• Hold a BA degree or equivalent in engineering, computational or technical subject.
We offer
Nordnet started from a passionate belief that changing the hierarchical financial world was possible. We became part of redefining the industry when we gave the customers power over their own savings. You will become part of a journey that has only yet started towards the vision of making our customers the best investors they can be. To be leading in IT is pivotal for that journey and you will work with colleagues who have a great passion for that goal.
We have 800 employees in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen. We cooperate, exchange ideas and use our core competencies in order to continuously improve the way we meet our customers. Open communication, creativity and engagement are important parts of our everyday life at the office.
