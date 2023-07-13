Data Scientist
2023-07-13
Are you fascinated by numbers, patterns, and predictive modelling? Does the prospect of extracting insights from huge datasets to help guide critical business decisions excite you?
Paniax AB, a cutting-edge Analytical Data Science Research Lab, is seeking an experienced Data Scientist to join our fast-growing, dynamic team. We specialize in using advanced data analysis techniques on large datasets containing monetary trading transactions, developing predictive and analytical models to guide trading decisions, manage risk, and minimize human error and bias.
Key Responsibilities:
Collect, process, and clean huge datasets containing monetary trading transactions.
Develop, implement, and validate predictive models to forecast trading trends and support trading decisions.
Apply machine learning and data mining techniques to optimize risk/reward ratios and reduce the influence of human bias and error.
Communicate complex data insights to trading teams in a clear and actionable manner.
Contribute to the creation of novel methodologies and techniques to continually enhance our analytics capabilities.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand their analytical needs and offer data-driven solutions.
Minimum Qualifications:
Master's degree or PhD in Statistics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Economics, or a related quantitative field.
Proven experience in data science, analytics, or a related field.
Strong knowledge of programming languages such as Python, R, or SAS.
Familiarity with machine learning algorithms, statistical models, and data mining techniques.
Experience in using SQL databases and big data platforms like Hadoop or Spark.
Exceptional analytical skills with a knack for problem-solving and attention to detail.
Excellent communication skills to translate complex data into actionable insights.
Desired Qualifications:
Knowledge and experience in financial markets and trading.
Proficiency in utilizing AI and machine learning techniques in predictive modelling.
Experience with visualization tools such as Tableau or PowerBI.
Prior exposure to cloud platforms like AWS, GCP, or Azure.
At Paniax AB, we're passionate about what we do. We foster a collaborative and inclusive work environment where innovative ideas are celebrated, and growth opportunities are abundant.
If you're a dedicated, creative professional who loves to make sense of complex data, we'd love to hear from you.
To apply, please submit your CV, a cover letter explaining why you are the perfect fit for this role, and any relevant work samples or projects.
Paniax AB is proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
Job Type: Full-time
Location: Falköping, Sweden.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-12
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-12
E-post: careers@paniax.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
521 30 FALKÖPING Kontakt
Peter Larsson peter@paniax.com 0732445375
7963274