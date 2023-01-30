Data Scientist
2023-01-30
We are looking to grow the data team within Northvolt Software Engineering & AI. Our factories, batteries and R&D laboratories are producing large amounts of heterogenous data that get uploaded to our cloud platform, and are then processed, organized, and ready for analysis. Working together with the data team, you will partner and collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders across Northvolt. As a Data Scientist, you will contribute directly to solving problems, lead discovery of insights, and build a shared knowledge base. We strive to use technology and data to co-develop solutions that matter, and welcome applicants from diverse experience levels and backgrounds.
We are searching for someone passionate about using data visualization, statistics, and modeling to tell stories. The ideal candidate is a curious life-long learner who takes ownership and is eager to collaborate to build better products. In this role, you will be a true data advocate across the organization and spend a significant part of your time collaborating with Northvolt colleagues outside the software team. You enjoy communicating and empathizing with people in diverse professional roles, cultural backgrounds, and experience levels in data-driven approaches. This role is a vital member of the Software Engineering & AI team and is key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Key responsibilities include
Working closely with management and engineers to identify most valuable data solutions and bringing these ideas through design to implementation and deployment (Example: Create regular business intelligence style reports on manufacture throughput, quality, and data completeness that can be used by both technical and non-technical users)
Developing solutions for tracking performance, characterizing operation patterns, and detecting anomalies in our factories and battery products in the field (Example: Create real-time dashboards that track quality parameters in data generated from manufacuring equipment)
Defining requirements (data schema, storage, user experience) and actively contributing to development of self-service data analytics tools across teams within Northvolt (Example: Recommend solution for and help build analysis environment in Apache Superset, a custom web application, or a mobile app to explore traceability data for cells that are produced in our factory)
Sharing knowledge and skills in data analysis and data science broadly within Northvolt to make every team more data-driven (Example: Train Thermal Engineers to use AWS, Python and Jupyter Notebooks to access, visualize, and analyze detailed thermistor data from our battery packs to find root cause of temperature related faults)
Skills & Requirements
Preferred Experience
Python: Data analysis and visualization (jupyter, pandas, matplotlib/seaborn/bokeh/plotly etc.)
Communication, communication, communication. You communicate fluently and humbly with all types of different humans choosing effective methods based on context, audience and purpose.
Not Required (bonus points)
[Bonus] Comfortable writing SQL queries
[Bonus] Engineering foundation understanding (electro/mechanical/chemical/physical), preferably within the energy domain
[Bonus] Data visualization using tools (e.g. Grafana, Kibana, PowerBI, Tableau, Qlik, Quicksight, etc.)
[Bonus] Software engineering (version control, unix, software workflow, either of C/C++/C#/Java/Go)
[Bonus] Statistics, algorithms, clustering, uncertainty quantification
[Bonus] Data-driven modeling (unsupervised learning, regression, random forest, SVM, etc.)
[Bonus] Delivering working explanatory/predictive models/analyses as part of product team and/or consultancy
[Bonus] Manufacture industry and/or Li-ion technology experience
Skills
Excellent English written and oral communication skills
Independent, organized and entrepreneurial
Passionate team collaborator who can thrive in a diverse international environment (80+ nationalities and counting)
