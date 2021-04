Data scientist - Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik - Elkraftsjobb i Göteborg

Stiftelsen Chalmers Industriteknik / Elkraftsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-06To accelerate our business value realization from data science and to continue building Machine Learning/Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities, we are looking for an data scientist with an edge in DevOps and SW development.About the jobChalmers Industriteknik is a business that offers academic high-end skills in a consulting format within the business areas energy, material, digitalization, design and circular economy. We have 3 specialized subsidiaries within design and energy management. We are around a 100 people who are passionate about creating high-end technological solutions to challenges facing society today. We are working to get tomorrow ready for the future and would like you to join us on the journey.As member of the digitalization group at Chalmers Industriteknik, you will be part of a highly prioritized, fast growing focus area within Chalmers Industriteknik tasked with helping industry take advantage of the advantages AI and Machine Learning offers. Every day is different, and we work with clients ranging from start-ups to global companies.What you need to thrive hereYou have a genuine interest in helping society, a structured approach towards data mining, a deep understanding of appropriate analytical algorithms and models and broad experience in leveraging relevant tools and methods. We expect you to have good knowledge in programming languages or high-level scripting such as Python and R and an interest and even better experience in automation.You will be part of and contribute to building a strong team in a creative environment in combination with genuine interest in solving complex business challenges and a structured approach to apply innovative analytics tools and technologies together with your team.Who you might be?You are problem solver with a strong interest in innovation and have a real can-do attitude.You are comfortable communicating the result of your work and enjoy a collaborative work environment.We appreciate people who are not afraid to dig in and get their hands dirty, sometimes literally.Swedish language skills are highly encouragedWe would especially encourage female applicantsA PhD within a relevant field is a meritWhat we would hope you knowComputer science/engineering fundamentalsML/Deep Learning toolkit, supervised and unsupervised learningStatistical modelling and optimizationProgramming (Python, R, Scala or Java)Data visualization and storytellingAgile development methodologyWhat would be great if you also haveComputer perception technologies (vision, speech and text)Deep learning technologies/frameworks such as TensorFlow, Keras, PyTorchReinforcement learningWeb technologies, micro-services and API developmenWhat you may have worked with previouslyYou have some experience from roles such as ML Engineer, Data Scientist, DevOps Engineer or SW backend developer. You have a master/PHD degree in mathematics/statistics, applied physics or computer scienceWhy work at Chalmers IndustriteknikYou will be part of solving challenges that face society today. This is not just empty talk; we live like we learn, and sustainability is very important in our day-to-day business. The learning potential is endless. You will work on a wide range of projects from helping start-ups succeed in their AI ventures to strengthening AI readiness in Sweden and EU. The digitalization group is still young, and you will have a great influence in shaping your own workplace.If you are interested to know more please contact Director of Digitalization Bern Ketzler at bernd.ketzler@chalmersindustriteknik.se or 073-142 08 09Please note we have chosen a recruitment media and are not interested in hearing from agencies or buying job-advertisements.The position is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. EU-work authorization is required, and no relocation is offered.2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-06Stiftelsen Chalmers IndustriteknikSven Hultins plats 141258 Göteborg5673250