Data Scientist - Cubane Solutions AB - Elektronikjobb i Stockholm
Data Scientist
Cubane Solutions AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2020-08-23
Cubane Solutions AB is a young and dynamic IT Consulting Company that provides English speaking niche expertise to clients with requirement in Information Technology in Swedish market. We attract, recruit, and retain the most knowledgeable and passionate professionals, and we provide a collaborative culture that enables them to thrive professionally and personally. We are passionate about helping you to get connected with the best companies in the marketplace and find an opportunity that is a great match for your individual needs. Strong communication skills, ability to highlight key issues and to communicate them to management and customers.
Job Description
We are now looking for a Senior Data Scientist to bring in new competence to our new organization Business Tech.
As a Senior Data Scientist you will work in collaboration with our business and engineering people both within your team and supporting teams, on creating value from data.
Often the work requires solving complex problems by turning vast amounts of data into business insights through advanced analytics, modeling and machine learning. You have a strong foundation in analytics, mathematical modeling, computer science, and math - coupled with a strong business sense. You proactively fetch information from various sources and analyze it for better understanding about how the business performs. Furthermore, you model and build AI tools that automate certain processes within the company. The solutions produced will be implemented to impact business results.
Furthermore, you will:
Pair with Machine Learning Engineers and Software developers, develop machine learning software product including but not limited to exploring large data sets, trying out new algorithms, feature engineering, testing and evaluating model outputs, deploying the solutions for production usage and scale out to the comprehensive fashion network of XX
Develop an understanding of business obstacles, create solutions based on advanced analytics and draw implications for model development
Combine, explore and draw insights from data. Often large and complex data assets from different parts of the business
Develop tools and framework to address common needs in machine learning project like model traceability, feature reuse, A/B testing, etc
Work in cross-functional agile team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists, business stakeholders to build the AI ecosystem within XX
Competence: min 5 years
Who you are:
Have a degree within applied mathematics, statistics, physics or engineering or similar field (e.g. machine learning) and a strong will to continuously develop your skillset
Are a hands-on person and a problem solver, you thrive in solving practical business problems with data and machine learning models
You have the ability to understand business requirements and generate insights and you have strong communication skills, orally and in writing
Have 5+ years working experience in data science
Are able to independently implement algorithms and models to production with at least one programming language with support from our machine learning engineers.
Have experience in agile environment, team collaboration, data-driven development, reliable and responsible experimentation
In addition we appreciate:
Experience in working with production level machine learning systems
Experience in working optimization problems and knowledge of optimization libraries and solvers
Experience in Spark and distributed computing
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Cubane Solutions AB is a young and dynamic IT Consulting Company that provides English speaking niche expertise to clients with requirement in Information Technology in Swedish market. We attract, recruit, and retain the most knowledgeable and passionate professionals, and we provide a collaborative culture that enables them to thrive professionally and personally. We are passionate about helping you to get connected with the best companies in the marketplace and find an opportunity that is a great match for your individual needs. Strong communication skills, ability to highlight key issues and to communicate them to management and customers.
Job Description
We are now looking for a Senior Data Scientist to bring in new competence to our new organization Business Tech.
As a Senior Data Scientist you will work in collaboration with our business and engineering people both within your team and supporting teams, on creating value from data.
Often the work requires solving complex problems by turning vast amounts of data into business insights through advanced analytics, modeling and machine learning. You have a strong foundation in analytics, mathematical modeling, computer science, and math - coupled with a strong business sense. You proactively fetch information from various sources and analyze it for better understanding about how the business performs. Furthermore, you model and build AI tools that automate certain processes within the company. The solutions produced will be implemented to impact business results.
Furthermore, you will:
Pair with Machine Learning Engineers and Software developers, develop machine learning software product including but not limited to exploring large data sets, trying out new algorithms, feature engineering, testing and evaluating model outputs, deploying the solutions for production usage and scale out to the comprehensive fashion network of XX
Develop an understanding of business obstacles, create solutions based on advanced analytics and draw implications for model development
Combine, explore and draw insights from data. Often large and complex data assets from different parts of the business
Develop tools and framework to address common needs in machine learning project like model traceability, feature reuse, A/B testing, etc
Work in cross-functional agile team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists, business stakeholders to build the AI ecosystem within XX
Competence: min 5 years
Who you are:
Have a degree within applied mathematics, statistics, physics or engineering or similar field (e.g. machine learning) and a strong will to continuously develop your skillset
Are a hands-on person and a problem solver, you thrive in solving practical business problems with data and machine learning models
You have the ability to understand business requirements and generate insights and you have strong communication skills, orally and in writing
Have 5+ years working experience in data science
Are able to independently implement algorithms and models to production with at least one programming language with support from our machine learning engineers.
Have experience in agile environment, team collaboration, data-driven development, reliable and responsible experimentation
In addition we appreciate:
Experience in working with production level machine learning systems
Experience in working optimization problems and knowledge of optimization libraries and solvers
Experience in Spark and distributed computing
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
