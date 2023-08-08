Data Scientist - Sound Analytics
2023-08-08
We believe that bringing people together from different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives makes for a healthy workplace, a more successful business and a better world. We value diversity and encourage everyone to come and soundtrack the world with us.
At Epidemic Sound we are reinventing the music industry. Our carefully curated catalog, with over 40 000 tracks and 90 000 sound effects, is tailored for storytellers, streaming services, and in-store soundtracks. Countless clients around the world, from broadcasters, production companies, DSPs, and YouTubers rely on our tracks to help them tell their stories. Epidemic Sound's music is heard in hundreds of millions of online videos daily, across millions of playlist streams, and in thousands of in-store locations. Headquartered in Stockholm, we're spread across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Seoul, Hamburg, and Amsterdam. We're growing fast, have lots of fun, and are taking the music industry with us.
We are now looking for an experienced Data Scientist to help us take our platform to the next level! The position is full-time and based in Stockholm.
How you will make an impact
In the Sound domain, you will work primarily with metadata and performance KPIs related to our music and sound effects. Your goal is to address crucial inquiries regarding our core asset and the expansion of our music catalog. Additionally, your responsibilities involve observing user interactions with our music and curated content to gain insights. In essence, your work contributes to our overall business growth, the individual growth of Epidemic's roster of artists, and our product's ability to attract and retain users through music.
Your expertise encompasses data modeling, predictive modeling, exploratory analyses, and the ability to generate your own research questions that align with the business strategy and growth opportunities. As a key member of the team, you will play a vital role in enhancing our analytical capabilities. This entails collaborating with data professionals throughout the organization to ensure a comprehensive understanding of our business areas. Furthermore, you will drive improvements in our data management processes, tool utilization, and optimization of our data assets to maximize productivity.
Who you are
You are skilled in data analysis, visualization, communication, and parsing commercial opportunities from vast amounts of data using SQL, R, Python, pencils, recycled paper, and whiteboards. We also believe you have a passion for data, tech and music, you love an entrepreneurial start-up vibe, and that you are strong in quantitative analysis, statistics, or mathematics. You are a fast learner with a collaborative disposition and have the ability to extract insights to add real value to the business. You should have experience working closely with cross-functional product teams, and sharing insights from data to drive business impact.
What you'll bring
3+ years of working experience in a similar Data Scientist role and a degree in science, computer science, statistics, economics, mathematics, or similar quantitative discipline
Fluency in Python/R and SQL for data analysis
Experience performing analysis with large datasets
Experience with experimentation and a/b testing
Good understanding of cloud technologies. We use GCP
Good understanding of data engineering practices and data modeling. We use dbt
Ability to demonstrate hands-on experience with data mining, clustering, segmentation, and machine learning
Fluency in English
It would also be music to our ears if you have:
Industry experience or a strong understanding of music theory, music production, or music information retrieval
Experience in content acquisition analytics
Significant experience from a growing product-focused company
Curious to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our brand new "About us" page https://www.epidemicsound.com/about-us/
Application
Do you want to be a part of our fantastic team? Please apply, in English, by clicking the link below. Ersättning
