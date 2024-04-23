Data Scientist - Risk Analytics Sweden
Data Scientist - Risk Analytics
Stockholm, Sweden
MAJORITY is a groundbreaking mobile banking service built for migrants, by migrants. Global migration is a 21st-century reality, whether people are following their dreams, love, or new experiences. Our purpose at MAJORITY is to empower the ambitious, the brave, and the talented and help them achieve their dreams. We believe that everyone deserves the same opportunity to succeed. Thus, our mission is to provide migrants the tools they need to thrive in their new country. Come join us!
We are MAJORITY, people without borders from 20+ countries around the world. The most important thing for us is working with ambitious people who are passionate about making a difference and keen to help us achieve our mission. Does that sound like you? Then we'd love to hear from you.
Responsibilities
Develop predictive models and machine learning algorithms to optimize financial processes, enhance customer experiences, and mitigate credit and fraud risks.
Conduct exploratory data analysis to uncover hidden patterns and opportunities for innovation within our products and services.
Identify levers to help move essential KPIs and make recommendations.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including product managers, engineers, and business stakeholders to design and implement analytical solutions.
Build and scale the Data Analytics function as the company grows.
Stay abreast of the latest advancements in data science, machine learning, and fintech trends, and contribute to the continuous improvement of our analytical capabilities.
Who we are looking for :
Proven experience in applying machine learning techniques and statistical methods to real-world problems, preferably in the fintech or financial services industry.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python or R, and experience with data manipulation and analysis libraries (e.g., Pandas, NumPy, scikit-learn).
Strong understanding of database systems and SQL, with experience in querying and extracting data from relational databases.
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders effectively.
Fosters a culture of truth seeking and data driven decision making.
Self-motivated and proactive with a strong sense of ownership and accountability.
Requirements
Bachelor's or advanced degree in Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, or a related quantitative field.
5+ years of experience in data analytics, consulting, or related roles
We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Så ansöker du
