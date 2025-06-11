Data Scientist - Game Marketing
2025-06-11
As a Data Scientist at Embark Studios you will leverage data to drive insights and optimizations for our marketing campaigns, collaborating with marketing and agency teams to ensure we connect effectively with our audience. This role requires hands-on experience with digital advertising platforms and a strong technical background in SQL or Python for advanced data analysis.
As our portfolio of games expands, we're seeking a data-savvy Data Scientist with an enthusiasm for gaming to help us maximize the performance of our digital marketing efforts across platforms. We are driven by data and a passion for games, constantly exploring ways to optimize our reach and engagement.
Example of responsibilities
Analyze campaign data from platforms such as Google Ads, Meta Ads, and TikTok Ads to assess performance, extract insights, and inform decision-making.
Create custom dashboards and reports to track KPIs, using insights to drive strategy adjustments and optimize performance.
Leverage A/B testing and other testing methodologies to enhance campaign performance and refine targeting strategies.
Work closely with in-house marketing team and external agencies to strategize, execute, and enhance campaigns that increase brand reach and player engagement.
We would love if you have
Experience in digital marketing analysis, with hands-on work in Google Ads, Meta Ads, or TikTok Ads.
Proficiency in SQL for querying and data analysis.
Experience working with agencies or third-party partners to drive marketing results.
Strong analytical mindset with excellent attention to detail.
Solid understanding of digital marketing metrics, such as CTR, CPC, CPA, and ROAS.
Familiarity with visualization tools (such as Looker, or Google Data Studio).
Effective communicator, capable of translating data insights into clear, actionable strategies.
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
