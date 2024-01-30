Data Science & AI Director
2024-01-30
Do you have expertise in, and passion for Data Science & AI?
Would you like to apply your expertise to impact the analytical science in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life-changing medicines? Then this role might be the one for you.
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines for some of the world's most serious diseases. But we're more than one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) is the organization that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines and providing expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
The role
PT&D is embarking on an ambitious digital strategy! The Data Science & AI Director will be responsible for crafting the strategy and execution of a range of data science approaches to accelerate the late stage development drug portfolio.
You'll be responsible for proactive business engagement, partnering to ensure maximum leverage of groundbreaking AI and Data Science approaches whilst aligning with regulatory requirements and customer expectations, to meets the needs of the organisation.
What you'll do
You will lead the design and delivery of novel modelling solutions crafted to drive the interrogation of datasets for insights in scientific and business application areas. These solutions include the application of niche approaches in classification, regression, clustering, NLP, image analysis, graph theory and/or other techniques. Using domain-specific understanding, translates unstructured, sophisticated business problems into the appropriate data problem, model and analytical solutions across multiple projects.
The role holder will supervise the researching and developing of predictive models and computational methods to guide and influence decision-making outcomes. We see that you define and supervise training and advice to collaborators on efficient use of key data, analysis platforms and the accurate use of complex data science solutions.
Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
* Being responsible for sophisticated data science expertise to multiple projects and drive delivery of data science solutions that drive value to AstraZeneca.
* Ensuring project work is clearly defined and delivered within the relevant portfolio and handle customer expectation for associated risks and limitation of outputs results.
* Building and managing a team of Data Science and AI experts.
* Leading and applying knowledge and awareness in trends, standard methodology and new developments in analytics and data science to influence functional practices.
* Training and developing junior colleagues in standard methodologies and principles.
* Collaborating across the AstraZeneca Data and AI community to develop standard processes and cross opportunities that drive value.
Essential skills & experience:
* Bachelor's Degree (or equivalent numbers of years of experience) in mathematics, computer science, engineering, physics, statistics, economics, computational sciences or a related quantitative field.
* In-depth experience with modern data science approaches, including unsupervised and supervised classification and regression algorithms such as k-means clustering, support vector machines, random forests, neural networks and deep learning. May also have expertise in advanced statistical modelling, or broader aspects of applied mathematics such as dynamical systems or optimisation.
* Significant experience in the modelling of complex datasets in applied business and/or scientific application domains
* Advanced software development skills in at least two of the standard data science languages (such as R, Julia or Python) and familiarity with database systems (e.g. SQL, NoSQL, graph)
* In-depth experience of manipulating and analysing large high dimensionality unstructured datasets, drawing conclusions, defining recommended actions, and reporting results across collaborators
* Understanding of algorithm design, development, optimization, scaling and applications
* Excellent written and verbal communication, business analysis, and consultancy skills
Desirable:
* Master or PhD degree in mathematics, computer science, engineering, physics, statistics, economics, or a related quantitative subject area.
* Comfortable working in high performance computing or cloud environment
* Proven track record of publishing predictive modelling results and tools in peer-reviewed journals, conferences, and other scientific proceedings.
Why AstraZeneca
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next?
