Data Science Engineer
2023-05-10
At Electrolux, we are on an ambitious transformation journey building the capabilities, strategies and tactics to deliver a best in class consumer experience. Our objective is to drive loyalty and consumer lifetime value through relevant and engaging experiences with clear consumer benefits, that both meet consumers' needs and expectations, and drive our brand position as well as new revenue. Our abilities to understand, design, develop and continuously optimize and improve key consumer journeys and associated experiences, offerings, sales and service funnels, are key enablers in this transformation. This is a great opportunity to be part of an exciting consumer-centric and data-driven growth and transformation journey.
Consumer data is at the heart of our consumer-centric business model. As a strategical asset the Data & Analytics Engineering function B2C is looking for a Data Scientist to support the Group Consumer Journey organisation.
As a Data Science Engineer at Electrolux, you will deliver cutting-edge analytics services to our business stakeholders across the consumer journey - enabling fact-based decisions and strategies, and tracking progress towards set KPIs and ROIs.
You will proactively support the Group Consumer Journey Data & Analytics organisation with relevant use cases based on your deep analytical knowledge and experience from consumer-centric industries. You will generate insights that help Electrolux better understand the consumer, expand reach, decrease cost of acquisition, increase consumer engagement and advocacy and ultimately drive sales.
In this role, you are part of a team that's responsible for delivering the global data agenda and roadmaps around marketing, post purchase and e-commerce products and provides the factual basis for future consumer experiences and touchpoint development. You will report to the Head of Data & Analytics Engineering B2C, and apart from your closest colleagues in the Engineering team, you will collaborate with representatives across the Group Consumer Journey Data & Analytics team.
Key areas of responsibilities
Understand a problem statement, design and implement analytical solutions & techniques, preferably independently
Work with business stakeholders to build hypothesis, build statistical models, test and deploy
Continuously monitor business KPIs and ROIs, fine tune models accordingly
Conduct data profiling analysis and help business identify and prioritize use cases
Build Machine Learning based solutions around Consumer Segmentation & Targeting, Propensity Modeling, Churn Modeling, Lifetime Value Estimation, Forecasting, Recommender Systems, Modeling Response to Incentives, Marketing Mix Optimization, Media effectiveness
Who you are
Consumer-driven - You are passionate about the consumer and understanding new consumer behaviours. You keep the consumer top of mind, bringing an outside-in perspective.
Data and performance-driven - You naturally leverage data with strong business acumen and an analytical mind. You are accountable for your work, delivering results in both the short and long term.
Integrity and respect - You maintain high standards of honesty and trustworthiness and consider ethical implications of issues and decisions.
Self-motivated. You love working in a fast paced environment with demonstrated ability to learn fast and a hunger for continual learning to keep abreast of developments in digital-led marketing.
Team player. You form strong cross-functional relationships with varying business partners in a matrix structure - a strong sense of "we're all in it together"
Required experience
Must have
3-5 years of experience in data science
Hands on experience in Python or R
Experience with MLOps on any Cloud Machine Learning platforms (preferably Azure Machine Learning)
Consumer Base Management: Channel preference models, Cross-sell and up-sell models
Acquisition: Channel optimization, Marketing spend effectiveness, Consumer Journey Funnel analysis
Loyalty: Churn drivers, Best retention offer model, Individual retention pricing, Retention optimization
Consumer Lifetime Value, association tenure and spend volume models, Consumer segmentation
Fluent in English, both writing and speech.
Nice to have
Experience in building data integration, data pipelines, data streams, data transformation and data visualization.
Experience with any visualization tool like PowerBI, Qlik, Tableau
University Degree in Computer Science and / or Statistics
Please apply in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-20
E-post: karin.soderstrom@electrolux.com
